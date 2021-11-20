A top official at the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) New Taipei City branch yesterday filed a criminal intimidation charge against nuclear power proponent Huang Shih-hsiu (黃士修), a day after Huang asked a debate opponent if his “affairs are in order.”
Huang made the remarks in a televised presentation organized by the Central Election Committee over whether the mothballed Fourth Nuclear Power Plant in New Taipei City’s Gongliao District (貢寮) should be activated.
A referendum on the issue is scheduled for Dec. 18.
Photo: Wang Yi-sung, Taipei Times
Speaking with Taiwan Power Co’s (台電) Nuclear Power Division head Hsu Yung-hui (許永輝), who represented the government in opposing the initiative, Huang said: “You should watch your mouth, because you have a right to remain silent; I will use everything you say in a court of law.”
“Director Hsu, are your affairs in order?” Huang added. “I heard that your wife wants you to take early retirement, so you had better look me in the eyes before you tell me if I should protect you or let you sacrifice yourself.”
New Taipei City DPP branch secretary-general Chang Chih-hao (張志豪), who filed the complaint at the New Taipei City District Prosecutors’ Office, told reporters that Huang and Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) must apologize for the remarks.
Photo: CNA
“Huang’s comments were not backed by evidence or science; instead they were backed by threats directed against a public [employee] and his family,” Chang said, adding: “This is deeply disturbing to the country.”
“My attorneys informed me that Huang’s threatening words were in breach of Article 305 of the Criminal Code,” he said.
Chu, who helped to organize the campaign in favor of the nuclear plant and the presentation, should take responsibility for Huang’s inappropriate comment, Chang said.
“The plant is a cobbled-together design placed right on top of a [tectonic] fault; why does the KMT push an agenda that is horrifying to the public, and alienates its own commissioners and mayors?” he asked.
“Only losers resort to threats in a debate,” said Lee Yu-hsiang (李宇翔), who is planning to run for city councilor next year.
“Huang’s anti-democratic behavior shows only that he has no argument or the necessary qualifications to discuss the referendum regarding the Fourth Nuclear Power Plant,” Lee said, adding that the public should pay attention to potential safety issues at the plant and put their trust in experts.
The KMT should prove to the country that it does not condone thuggish behavior by denouncing Huang and the referendum proposal that he initiated, Lee said.
PHONE CALL: Ahead of today’s meeting between the two nations’ presidents, Antony Blinken urged Beijing to solve issues in keeping with the wishes of Taiwanese The top diplomats from China and the US have exchanged stern warnings over the flashpoint issue of Taiwan, ahead of today’s hotly awaited summit between their leaders. The virtual meeting of US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) comes against a backdrop of rising tensions — in part over Taiwan. In a telephone call on Friday with Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) to discuss preparations for the summit, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken raised concerns about Beijing’s “military, diplomatic and economic pressure” on Taiwan. The US Department of State said in a statement that Blinken “emphasized
ENCOURAGING: Asked specifically about his Taiwan being ‘independent’ remark, US President Joe Biden said: ‘I said that they have to decide — they, Taiwan, not us’ The US is not encouraging Taiwanese independence — it is up to Taiwan to decide, US President Joe Biden said late on Tuesday after generating confusion with a comment suggesting that Taiwan is “independent.” Speaking with reporters in New Hampshire, where he was promoting his recently signed infrastructure law, Biden said he told Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) in their virtual meeting on Monday that the US would abide by its Taiwan Relations Act. Referring to Taiwan, he then said: “It’s independent. It makes its own decisions.” Biden later clarified as he was about to leave New Hampshire that “we [the US]
OLD FRIENDS? The US president underscored that Washington ‘strongly opposes’ unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace in the Taiwan Strait US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) traded strong warnings on the future of Taiwan at a virtual summit meant to establish “guardrails” against conflict between the rival superpowers. The video-link summit, which took place late on Monday in Washington and early yesterday in Beijing, lasted a “longer-than-expected” three-and-a-half hours, a senior US official told reporters. “The conversation was respectful and straightforward,” said the official, who asked not to be identified. While the goal was to settle an increasingly volatile relationship between the giant economic and geopolitical competitors, tension over Taiwan loomed large. Chinese state media reported after the summit
The US would seek to ensure that its competition with China does not escalate into conflict and affect stability in Taiwan as the US and Chinese presidents meet virtually today, Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) said on Saturday. The White House said that US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) would discuss ways to “responsibly manage the competition” between the two countries and how to work together where their interests align. The Wall Street Journal reported that Taiwan could be one of the topics covered. Hsiao said that Taiwan has trust in the US and there is