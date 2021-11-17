The Kingdom of Eswatini and Russia have named their top envoys to Taiwan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday.
Eswatini Prime Minister Cleopas Dlamini on Friday announced that Promise Sithembiso Msibi, then-ambassador to the African Union, is to replace Thamie Dlamini as the nation’s ambassador to Taiwan, said Yang Syin-yi (楊心怡), director of the ministry’s Department of West Asian and African Affairs.
Thamie Dlamini has been appointed Eswatini’s representative to the UN, Yang added.
Photo: Eswatini Government’S Twitter account
Msibi, 57, had visited Taiwan twice, as a parliamentary secretary in 2004, and to accompany King Mswati III’s mother to attend Taiwan’s Double Ten National Day celebrations in 2011, Yang said.
Msibi is highly trusted by King Mswati III, making him a good choice as Eswatini’s ambassador to Taiwan, he said, adding that the African kingdom has not yet announced when he is to arrive in Taiwan.
Yury Metelev, Russia’s new top envoy, arrived in Taiwan on Oct. 12 to take up his post as representative of the Moscow-Taipei Coordination Commission on Economic and Cultural Cooperation, Yang said.
Photo: Lu Yi-hsuan, Taipei Times
Metelev, 60, had served as the deputy head of the Russian Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States Affairs, Compatriots Living Abroad and International Humanitarian Cooperation.
He speaks fluent Chinese, English and Slovak, Yang said.
In related news, former vice president Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) is to attend a democracy forum this week in Lithuania, and deliver a speech on Taiwan’s democracy and achievements in the latest sign of growing ties between Taipei and Vilnius, the ministry said in a statement on Monday.
Chen is to appear at the “Future of Democracy” forum in Vilnius, which is being held on Friday and Saturday, at the invitation of Lithuanian Minister for Foreign Affairs Gabrielius Landsbergis, it said.
The former vice president is also to talk about Taiwan’s COVID-19 prevention experience and its response to disinformation in his speech titled “Taiwan as a Litmus Case for Democracy,” it said.
The forum “is convened in response to the worrying trends of contracting democratic space and authoritarian entrenchment,” the Lithuanian foreign ministry’s Web site said.
Prior to his arrival in Lithuania, Chen is to stop in Poland to visit the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial at the site of the biggest concentration camp run by Nazi Germany during World War II.
Chen, who was the nation’s vice president from 2016 to last year, is now an academician at Academia Sinica.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that it plans to roughly double its capacity expansion over the next three years to cope with rapidly growing demand for chips used in high-performance computing (HPC) applications and electronic devices. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated a global digital transformation as lockdowns led to a surge in demand for PCs and other devices that connect to the Internet, the Hsinchu-based chipmaker said. Chip demand also rose due to increased usage of contactless payment tools and the growing popularity of electric vehicles, it said. “We started speeding up our capacity expansion at the beginning of last year,
PHONE CALL: Ahead of today’s meeting between the two nations’ presidents, Antony Blinken urged Beijing to solve issues in keeping with the wishes of Taiwanese The top diplomats from China and the US have exchanged stern warnings over the flashpoint issue of Taiwan, ahead of today’s hotly awaited summit between their leaders. The virtual meeting of US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) comes against a backdrop of rising tensions — in part over Taiwan. In a telephone call on Friday with Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) to discuss preparations for the summit, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken raised concerns about Beijing’s “military, diplomatic and economic pressure” on Taiwan. The US Department of State said in a statement that Blinken “emphasized
MUM ON ITINERARY: The source said that if the US military airplane stays for three days, that would show Washington’s trust in Taiwan, despite the lack of formal ties A delegation of US lawmakers visiting Taiwan has signaled the “strategic clarity” of Washington’s policy toward Taiwan, and they might visit Japan or South Korea next to promote the US’ Pacific Deterrence Initiative, a military affairs expert said yesterday. A US Navy C-40A aircraft, reportedly carrying six US lawmakers, on Tuesday afternoon departed from Manila and landed at Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) later in the day. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs later on Tuesday confirmed that a group of US lawmakers had arrived in Taiwan, while the American Institute in Taiwan referred reporters to the office of US Senator John Cornyn. Cornyn
RETURNING TAIWANESE: A new platform is to allow people traveling to Taiwan to check the availability of quarantine rooms over the Lunar New Year period A modified plan for Lunar New Year holiday quarantine measures that offers an additional option for inbound travelers who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 is being discussed, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The center on Monday last week announced that inbound travelers can quarantine at home for the final four days of their mandatory 14-day quarantine after completing the first 10 days in a quarantine hotel or self-paid centralized quarantine facility, if they have tested negative for the virus before going home. As all inbound travelers were previously required to stay at a quarantine hotel for 14 days,