Next month’s referendums would determine the direction of Taiwan’s development, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) said yesterday at its National Congress.
As the Dec. 18 poll approaches, the party convened its congress to affirm its opposition to all four referendum questions and urge the public to “lend a hand” in stabilizing the nation’s direction.
On the ballot are to be proposals calling for a ban on the importation of pork containing the leanness-enhancing additive ractopamine, the activation of the mothballed Fourth Nuclear Power Plant, the relocation of a planned liquefied natural gas terminal from Datan Borough (大潭) in Taoyuan’s Guanyin District (觀音) and for referendums to be held alongside elections.
Photo: CNA
Protecting the nation’s sovereignty and safeguarding freedom and democracy have always been the party’s guiding values, which it has firmly upheld since taking office in 2016, the DPP said.
Even when challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic and diplomatic interference, the government has remained steadfast in its beliefs and slowly, but surely strengthened the nation, it said.
“As the world recognizes Taiwan, we must strive to align ourselves with the world” by joining regional trade groups, such as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, the DPP added.
In her capacity as DPP chairperson, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said the theme of this year’s congress, “Stable Governance, Powerful Taiwan,” is precisely the mission bestowed on the party at this juncture.
The DPP turned 35 this year, an age full of passion, but with enough experience to take on large responsibilities, she said.
As people do not owe the DPP anything, the party must do its best to prove it is worthy of their trust and confidence, she added.
The congress also approved a proposal by the party’s Central Executive Committee to forgo primaries for next year’s local elections, except for cities or counties that have been governed continuously by DPP incumbents for two terms.
According to the rule, which is to apply only to next year’s local elections, Tsai is to nominate mayoral candidates for the six special municipalities, while the committee is to vote on their confirmation.
Incumbent DPP mayors and county commissioners who seek re-election must also be approved by Tsai and confirmed by the committee.
Party hopefuls making a bid to unseat a non-DPP mayor or commissioner would be nominated by Tsai and determined in closed-door negotiations, it said.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that it had responded to a request for chip supply chain information from the US Department of Commerce. TSMC said in a statement that it had submitted answers to a questionnaire issued by the department, which asked that it be completed and returned by yesterday to address a global chip supply shortage. The chipmaker said that it did not disclose any confidential information about its customers. On Sept. 23, the US government held a meeting with TSMC, Samsung Electronics Co, Intel Corp and other companies on progress made by the industry to address issues in
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that it plans to roughly double its capacity expansion over the next three years to cope with rapidly growing demand for chips used in high-performance computing (HPC) applications and electronic devices. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated a global digital transformation as lockdowns led to a surge in demand for PCs and other devices that connect to the Internet, the Hsinchu-based chipmaker said. Chip demand also rose due to increased usage of contactless payment tools and the growing popularity of electric vehicles, it said. “We started speeding up our capacity expansion at the beginning of last year,
MUM ON ITINERARY: The source said that if the US military airplane stays for three days, that would show Washington’s trust in Taiwan, despite the lack of formal ties A delegation of US lawmakers visiting Taiwan has signaled the “strategic clarity” of Washington’s policy toward Taiwan, and they might visit Japan or South Korea next to promote the US’ Pacific Deterrence Initiative, a military affairs expert said yesterday. A US Navy C-40A aircraft, reportedly carrying six US lawmakers, on Tuesday afternoon departed from Manila and landed at Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) later in the day. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs later on Tuesday confirmed that a group of US lawmakers had arrived in Taiwan, while the American Institute in Taiwan referred reporters to the office of US Senator John Cornyn. Cornyn
‘GRAVE CHALLENGE’: The defense ministry pledged to make any attack as painful as possible for China by improving Taiwan’s asymmetric warfare capabilities China’s armed forces are capable of blockading Taiwan’s key harbors and airports, the Ministry of National Defense said yesterday, offering its latest assessment of what it described as a “grave” military threat posed by its giant neighbor. China has been ramping up military activity around Taiwan, including by repeatedly flying warplanes into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ). In a report it issues every two years, the ministry said China had launched what it called “gray zone” warfare, citing 554 “intrusions” by Chinese warplanes into its southwest ADIZ between September last year and the end of August. The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA)