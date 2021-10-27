Kung’s delegation signs five MOUs in Czech Republic

Staff writer, with CNA





A Taiwanese delegation visiting Europe has signed five memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with Czech officials to boost information sharing and technology cooperation, the National Development Council said on Monday.

Under the five agreements inked at an investment forum in Prague, the two sides agreed to bolster ties in cybersecurity, space, catalyst technology, green energy and smart machinery, the council said in a statement.

For instance, the Taiwan Space Industry Development Association is to partner with its Czech counterparts to boost information exchanges and technology development collaboration in the space sector, the statement said.

National Development Council Minister Kung Ming-hsin delivers a speech meeting Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil in Prague, Czech Republic, on Monday. Photo: AFP

More than 170 meetings between Taiwanese and Czech companies were also arranged, it said.

The agreements marked a step forward in bilateral trade ties, the council said, after a delegation led by Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil visited Taiwan last year and signed three MOUs to enhance exchanges in the 5G, semiconductor, health and information sectors.

National Development Council Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫), who is leading the 66-member Taiwanese delegation, said at the forum that he hopes the two nations, which share the values of freedom and democracy, can work more closely together as global supply chains undergo restructuring.

The delegation also visited Slovakia last week and yesterday flew to Lithuania.

Separately, Vystrcil pledged his support for Taiwan’s democracy before a meeting yesterday with Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), who was to deliver a speech at a forum in Slovakia before meeting Vystrcil in the Czech Republic, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported on Monday.

In an interview, Vystrcil spoke of his experience living under a communist regime, where people’s freedom was restricted in what was then Czechoslovakia. He said that it is his nation’s duty to support Taiwan and its democracy.