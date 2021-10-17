The fatal stabbing of British lawmaker David Amess was a terrorist incident, police said yesterday, as lawmakers pressed for tougher security in the wake of the second killing of a British politician while meeting constituents in just over five years.
Veteran Conservative lawmaker David Amess, 69, was talking with voters at a church in the small town of Leigh-on-Sea, east of London, when he was stabbed to death on Friday.
Police said that they arrested a 25-year-old suspect and were investigating “a potential motivation linked to Islamist extremism.”
Photo: Reuters
Police have said the investigation is in the “very early stages,” although multiple British media outlets, citing sources, reported that the suspect was believed to be a British national with Somalian heritage.
The Sun tabloid reported that the attacker stabbed Amess multiple times in the presence of two female staff, before sitting down and waiting for police to arrive.
Police said they believed that the attacker acted alone and carried out searches at two addresses in the London area.
Photo: AFP / Richard Townshend / UK Parliament
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday visited the scene to pay his respects, laying floral wreaths outside the church with opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer in a rare show of unity, along with British House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle and British Secretary of State for the Home Department Priti Patel.
Members of the public also came to lay bouquets next to the police tape surrounding the crime scene.
One bouquet enclosed a handwritten note saying: “RIP Sir David. You did not deserve this.”
Britain’s politicians were stunned by the highly public attack, which recalled the murder of a pro-EU lawmaker ahead of the Brexit referendum.
In June 2016, Labour lawmaker Jo Cox was killed by a far-right extremist, prompting demands for action against what lawmakers said was “a rising tide” of public abuse and threats against elected representatives.
Patel on Friday ordered police across the country to review security arrangements for all 650 lawmakers.
At the same time she insisted the attack would not stop lawmakers from holding face-to-face meetings with residents in the areas they represent.
“We will carry on... We live in an open society, a democracy. We cannot be cowed by any individual,” she told Sky News after the wreath-laying.
Hoyle promised no “knee-jerk reactions,” but told Sky News: “We will take further measures if we need to.”
SOURED RELATIONS: Program director Jennifer Liu said the move to Taipei was due to a ‘perceived lack of friendliness’ from Beijing Language and Culture University Harvard University is to relocate its summer Mandarin program from Beijing to National Taiwan University (NTU) starting next year, a student publication reported on Thursday last week. Run at Beijing Language and Culture University (BLCU) since 2004, the Harvard Beijing Academy is to become the Harvard Taipei Academy once it moves to Taiwan, Crimson magazine reported. Program director Jennifer Liu (劉力嘉) attributed the decision to a “perceived lack of friendliness” from the Chinese university, potentially due to shifting political winds. Liu told the magazine that BLCU in recent years had failed to provide a single dorm for the students or separate accommodation of
ADVANCING TECH: With revenue on target to reach US$15.4 billion, the Hsinchu-based chipmaker said it is looking to produce 3-nanometer chips later this year Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday announced plans to build a new plant in Japan next year to produce 22-nanometer and 28-nanometer chips in its latest effort to expand its global manufacturing footprint. The Japanese fab is to start operations in 2024, the world’s biggest contract chipmaker said, ending months of speculation. “We have received strong commitment to supporting this project from our customers and the Japanese government,” TSMC chief executive officer C.C. Wei (魏哲家) told a quarterly investors’ conference. “We believe the expansion of our global manufacturing footprint will enable us to better serve our customers’ needs and reach global talent,
KNOWN ISSUES: Fire safety issues were found in the 40-year-old building, which previously housed a theater and restaurants, in 2019, last year and May, an official said Forty-six people died and 41 were injured in a building fire that raged out of control for hours overnight in Kaohsiung, authorities said yesterday. Flames and smoke billowed from the lower floors of the 13-story Cheng Chung Cheng (城中城) building on Fubei Road in Yancheng District (鹽埕), as firefighters tried to douse the blaze from the street and aerial platforms. The death toll rose steadily through the day as rescue workers searched the combined commercial and residential building. By late afternoon, authorities said 32 bodies had been found, while a further 14 people who showed no signs of life were among 55
China’s recent increase in military exercises and warplane missions near Taiwan was necessary to defend sovereignty and territory, a Chinese official said yesterday, prompting Taipei to say that it had sabotaged peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. China’s military flew 56 planes off the southwest coast of Taiwan on a single day earlier this month, a single-day record that capped four days of a sustained pressure campaign involving 149 flights in international airspace. The purpose of the maneuvers was to “fundamentally safeguard the overall interests of the Chinese nation and the vital interests of people on both sides of the Taiwan