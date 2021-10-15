The Czech Senate’s Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defense and Security on Wednesday passed a resolution supporting cooperation with Taiwan on innovation, trade and investment, including inviting Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) to a forum in Prague on Oct. 27 and 28, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday.
Wu received an invitation and has instructed the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Prague to make arrangements for him, Department of European Affairs Director-General Remus Chen (陳立國) said, adding that the ministry would share more details soon.
The resolution also welcomed a visit to the Czech Republic later this month by a delegation to be led by National Development Council Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) and Minister of Science and Technology Wu Tsung-tsong (吳政忠), Chen said.
Photo taken from a Ministry of National Defense live broadcast
Aiming to explore trade opportunities, the delegation of government officials and business representatives is to visit the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Lithuania from Wednesday next week to Oct. 30.
The resolution also urged the Czech government to use the visit to boost cooperation with Taiwan in sectors such as tourism, artificial intelligence, information and communications technology, Internet security, green energy and electric vehicles, as well as the related supply chains, Chen said.
The resolution also called on the Czech government to assist Taiwan in its negotiations with the EU on a bilateral investment agreement, Chen said, thanking Prague for its strong support.
SOURED RELATIONS: Program director Jennifer Liu said the move to Taipei was due to a ‘perceived lack of friendliness’ from Beijing Language and Culture University Harvard University is to relocate its summer Mandarin program from Beijing to National Taiwan University (NTU) starting next year, a student publication reported on Thursday last week. Run at Beijing Language and Culture University (BLCU) since 2004, the Harvard Beijing Academy is to become the Harvard Taipei Academy once it moves to Taiwan, Crimson magazine reported. Program director Jennifer Liu (劉力嘉) attributed the decision to a “perceived lack of friendliness” from the Chinese university, potentially due to shifting political winds. Liu told the magazine that BLCU in recent years had failed to provide a single dorm for the students or separate accommodation of
PICK AND CHOOSE: The Chinese Communist Party praises Sun Yat-sen and the Xinhai Revolution, but ignores the ROC, the Mainland Affairs Council said The Republic of China (ROC) is an independent, sovereign country and the future of Taiwan rests in the hands of its people, the Presidential Office (PO) said yesterday. The office issued the statement in response to a remark by Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) yesterday that Beijing sought the “peaceful reunification” of Taiwan and China under a policy of “one country, two systems,” with recognition of the so-called “1992 consensus.” Speaking at an event commemorating the 110th anniversary of the Xinhai Revolution, Xi added that the “Taiwan issue is an internal issue and Beijing would not brook outside intervention.” The 1911 Xinhai Revolution,
RAMPING UP SUPPORT? The Pentagon official said that the drills have been going on for less than a year, after similar reports were denied in November last year US special operations forces have been quietly training Taiwanese soldiers for months, risking the ire of China, a US Department of Defense official said on Thursday. A contingent of about 20 special operations and conventional forces has been conducting the training for less than a year, said the official, who declined to be identified, adding that some of the instructors rotate in and out. The official largely confirmed a Wall Street Journal report that said a US special operations unit and a contingent of US Marines have been secretly training military forces in Taiwan to help shore up the nation’s defenses, as
China’s recent increase in military exercises and warplane missions near Taiwan was necessary to defend sovereignty and territory, a Chinese official said yesterday, prompting Taipei to say that it had sabotaged peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. China’s military flew 56 planes off the southwest coast of Taiwan on a single day earlier this month, a single-day record that capped four days of a sustained pressure campaign involving 149 flights in international airspace. The purpose of the maneuvers was to “fundamentally safeguard the overall interests of the Chinese nation and the vital interests of people on both sides of the Taiwan