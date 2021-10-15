Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday announced plans to build a new plant in Japan next year to produce 22-nanometer and 28-nanometer chips in its latest effort to expand its global manufacturing footprint.
The Japanese fab is to start operations in 2024, the world’s biggest contract chipmaker said, ending months of speculation.
“We have received strong commitment to supporting this project from our customers and the Japanese government,” TSMC chief executive officer C.C. Wei (魏哲家) told a quarterly investors’ conference.
Photo: Ann Wang, Reuters
“We believe the expansion of our global manufacturing footprint will enable us to better serve our customers’ needs and reach global talent, while earning a proper return from our investments and deliver long-term profitable growth for our shareholders,” he said.
Wei declined to disclose more details about the capacity and financial arrangements for the fab, and the company did not directly answer whether it would be a joint venture.
The chipmaker said it would consider joint ventures with other companies or key customers on a case-by-case basis when building plants overseas.
Normally, TSMC owns 100 percent of its overseas operations, such as those in China and the US.
Last week, Nikkei reported that TSMC and Sony Group are considering building a plant in Kumamoto Prefecture to make chips used in automobiles and camera image sensors.
The total investment could reach ￥800 billion (US$7.04 billion), with half of the amount coming from the Japanese government, the report said.
Apart from Japan, Wei said that TSMC would not rule out the possibility of building fabs elsewhere, including in Europe.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida yesterday welcomed TSMC’s decision, saying that it would contribute to the country’s chip self-sufficiency.
Even with massive capital expenditures in the pipeline, the Hsinchu-based chipmaker yesterday raised its long-term gross margin forecast to more than 50 percent, rather than just 50 percent.
Gross margin this quarter is expected to be 51 to 53 percent, compared with 51.3 percent last quarter, TSMC said.
Revenue is to reach US$15.4 billion to US$15.7 billion from US$14.88 billion last quarter, representing quarterly growth of 3.5 to 5.5 percent.
“Moving into the fourth quarter, we expect our sequential growth to be supported by our industry-leading 5-nanometer technology,” Wei said. “Based on our fourth-quarter revenue guidance, our revenue this year is expected to grow 24 percent year-on-year in US dollar terms.”
Wei also said that the company is making progress in developing next-generation technologies.
TSMC is on track to start initial production of 3-nanometer chips later this year before entering volume production of chips used in smartphones and high-performance computing applications in the second half of next year, Wei said, refuting speculation about a delay in efforts as reported by a foreign investment consultancy.
The 2-nanometer chips are to come out in 2025, he said.
TSMC yesterday gave a positive outlook for chip demand in expectation that its capacity would remain tight this year and through next year.
The chipmaker’s remarks came after reporting another record quarterly net profit of NT$156.26 billion (US$5.56 billion) during the quarter ending Sept. 30. That represented annual growth of 13.8 percent from NT$137.31 billion, or quarterly growth of 16.3 percent from NT$134.36 billion.
Earnings per share rose to NT$6.03 last quarter from NT$5.3 a year earlier and NT$5.18 a quarter earlier.
Additional reporting by Reuters
SOURED RELATIONS: Program director Jennifer Liu said the move to Taipei was due to a ‘perceived lack of friendliness’ from Beijing Language and Culture University Harvard University is to relocate its summer Mandarin program from Beijing to National Taiwan University (NTU) starting next year, a student publication reported on Thursday last week. Run at Beijing Language and Culture University (BLCU) since 2004, the Harvard Beijing Academy is to become the Harvard Taipei Academy once it moves to Taiwan, Crimson magazine reported. Program director Jennifer Liu (劉力嘉) attributed the decision to a “perceived lack of friendliness” from the Chinese university, potentially due to shifting political winds. Liu told the magazine that BLCU in recent years had failed to provide a single dorm for the students or separate accommodation of
PICK AND CHOOSE: The Chinese Communist Party praises Sun Yat-sen and the Xinhai Revolution, but ignores the ROC, the Mainland Affairs Council said The Republic of China (ROC) is an independent, sovereign country and the future of Taiwan rests in the hands of its people, the Presidential Office (PO) said yesterday. The office issued the statement in response to a remark by Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) yesterday that Beijing sought the “peaceful reunification” of Taiwan and China under a policy of “one country, two systems,” with recognition of the so-called “1992 consensus.” Speaking at an event commemorating the 110th anniversary of the Xinhai Revolution, Xi added that the “Taiwan issue is an internal issue and Beijing would not brook outside intervention.” The 1911 Xinhai Revolution,
RAMPING UP SUPPORT? The Pentagon official said that the drills have been going on for less than a year, after similar reports were denied in November last year US special operations forces have been quietly training Taiwanese soldiers for months, risking the ire of China, a US Department of Defense official said on Thursday. A contingent of about 20 special operations and conventional forces has been conducting the training for less than a year, said the official, who declined to be identified, adding that some of the instructors rotate in and out. The official largely confirmed a Wall Street Journal report that said a US special operations unit and a contingent of US Marines have been secretly training military forces in Taiwan to help shore up the nation’s defenses, as
China’s recent increase in military exercises and warplane missions near Taiwan was necessary to defend sovereignty and territory, a Chinese official said yesterday, prompting Taipei to say that it had sabotaged peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. China’s military flew 56 planes off the southwest coast of Taiwan on a single day earlier this month, a single-day record that capped four days of a sustained pressure campaign involving 149 flights in international airspace. The purpose of the maneuvers was to “fundamentally safeguard the overall interests of the Chinese nation and the vital interests of people on both sides of the Taiwan