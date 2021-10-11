Sea warning issued for Kompasu

Staff Writer, with CNA





The Central Weather Bureau issued a sea warning for Tropical Storm Kompasu at 8:30pm yesterday as the storm continues to move west toward the Bashi Channel between Taiwan and the Philippines.

As of 8pm yesterday, Kompasu was 730km southeast of Oluanpi (鵝鑾鼻), the southernmost point of Taiwan proper, moving northwest at 21kph, the bureau said.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 82.8kph, with gusts of up to 108kph, it added.

Former bureau Weather Forecast Center director Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said Kompasu would be closest to Taiwan between this afternoon and tomorrow.

The storm would most likely pass through the Bashi Channel before entering the South China Sea, bringing torrential rainfall to eastern Taiwan and mountainous areas in northern Taiwan, said Wu, an adjunct associate professor of atmospheric sciences at National Central University.

Another storm, Lionrock, was centered near Hainan Island off southern China early yesterday and is forecast to move northwest, posing no threat to Taiwan, the bureau said.

Also, a tropical depression east-northeast of Guam developed into Tropical Storm Namtheun at about 8am yesterday, it said, adding that Namtheun is forecast to move northwest and have no direct effect on Taiwan.

Meanwhile, the bureau said northeastern winds could bring moisture to Taiwan from this afternoon, bringing rain to most parts of the country.

Northern Taiwan could see showers, it said, warning of strong gusts in areas north of Taoyuan, the Hengchun Peninsula (恆春半島) in southern Taiwan, as well as in the southeast and outlying islands.