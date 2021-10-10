A US federal appeals court ruled on Friday that Texas could resume its ban on most abortions, two days after another court suspended the ban.
The decision by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily suspended Wednesday’s ruling, effectively reinstating a ban on most abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected.
On Wednesday, US District Judge Robert Pitman issued a preliminary injunction halting the enforcement of the Texas law, saying it contravened the landmark 1973 US Supreme Court ruling in Roe v Wade, which enshrined a woman’s legal right to an abortion.
Photo: AFP
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, appealed that decision, and the appeal was granted on Friday.
“Great news tonight,” Paxton wrote on Twitter shortly after the ruling. “I will fight federal overreach at every turn.”
Planned Parenthood said in a statement late on Friday that “the Fifth Circuit has again disregarded half a century of precedent upholding the constitutional right to abortion.”
Appointments for women seeking abortions after six weeks of pregnancy would be canceled until further notice, the family-planning healthcare provider said.
Laws restricting abortion have been passed in other Republican-led states, but were struck down by the courts because they contravened Roe v Wade.
“The Supreme Court needs to step in and stop this madness,” Nancy Northup, president and chief executive officer of the Center for Reproductive Rights, said in a statement following Friday’s ruling. “Patients are being thrown back into a state of chaos and fear, and this cruel law is falling hardest on those who already face discriminatory obstacles in healthcare.”
The Texas Heartbeat Act allows members of the public to sue doctors who perform abortions, or anyone who helps facilitate them, once a fetal heartbeat is detected — usually at about six weeks. People can be rewarded with US$10,000 for initiating cases that lead to prosecution, prompting charges that the law encourages people to act as vigilantes.
The law makes no exception for victims of rape or incest.
Part of a broader conservative drive to restrict abortions across the US, the law has prompted a public backlash.
Tens of thousands of women took to the streets in cities across the US last weekend, asserting their reproductive rights.
Advocates of a woman’s right to terminate their pregnancy have called on the US Congress to enshrine the right to abortion in federal law to protect it from any possible reversal by the Supreme Court. A bill to that effect was adopted two weeks ago in the Democratic-majority US House of Representatives, but has no chance of passing the US Senate, where Republicans have enough votes to block it.
The Supreme Court is on Dec. 1 to hear a challenge to a Mississippi law that bans nearly all abortions after the 15th week of pregnancy. If the court were to overturn Roe v Wade, every state would be free to ban or allow abortions.
That would mean 36 million women in 26 states — nearly half of American women of reproductive age — would likely lose the legal right to an abortion, Planned Parenthood said in a report.
COMMITTEE FINDINGS: Most people approved of adding ‘Taiwan’ to the end of the name, which translates to ‘Chinese Academy’ in English Academia Sinica members are concerned the institution’s widely used Latin name might cause foreign researchers to mistakenly assume it is based in China, and it is deliberating a new name. The institution plans to raise the issue at the legislature today, sources said, adding that Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Fan Yun (范雲) had also brought the issue up with Academia Sinica President James Liao (廖俊智) during a meeting of the legislature’s Education and Culture Committee in March last year. Academia Sinica has sometimes been confused with the Chinese Academy of Sciences, as its Latin name translates to “Chinese Academy” in English,
‘OVER THE TOP’: The US, Australia and Japan voiced concern over China’s increased air incursions, with the White House urging Beijing to halt its provocations Taiwan needs to be on alert for China’s “over the top” military activities, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said yesterday, after a record 56 Chinese aircraft flew into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone on Monday. Taiwan has reported 148 Chinese air force planes in the southern and southwestern part of its air defense zone over four days beginning on Friday, the same day China marked its National Day. The tensions are being viewed with increasing concern by the international community. Japan and Australia yesterday urged the two nations to talk, while the US said it has been “conveying clear messages” after what it
BREATHE EASY: People like farmers, and visitors to forests and beaches, would not have to wear masks as long as they can ensure social distancing, the minister of health said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced a partial relaxation of the nation’s outdoor mask mandate as it reported zero new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases. Starting tomorrow, people would no longer need to wear masks in certain outdoor areas as long as social distancing can be maintained, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. Individuals in the agriculture, forestry, fishing and animal husbandry sectors who work in open spaces, such as fields and fish ponds, as well as people visiting forests and beaches, would not be required to wear masks, he said. However, they would still
‘TAIWAN AGREEMENT’: After Joe Biden’s remarks, the US reiterated that its Taiwan policy remains the same, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Joanne Ou said Washington has confirmed to Taipei that its policy toward Taiwan remains unchanged, the Presidential Office said yesterday. The US is to maintain its commitments to Taiwan in accordance with the Taiwan Relations Act and the “six assurances,” Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said in a statement. The Presidential Office issued the remarks after US President Joe Biden — who for the first time since taking office was responding to Chinese military sorties near Taiwan — told Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) that the two nations should stick to the “Taiwan agreement.” “I’ve spoken with Xi about Taiwan. We agree ... we will