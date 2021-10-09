A US nuclear-powered attack submarine struck an object while submerged in international waters in the South China Sea last week, the US Navy said late on Thursday, adding that no life-threatening injuries were reported.
“The submarine remains in a safe and stable condition. USS Connecticut’s nuclear propulsion plant and spaces were not affected and remain fully operational,” the US Pacific Fleet said in a statement, adding that the extent of the damage from the incident on Sunday is being assessed.
A US Naval Institute (USNI) News report said that 11 sailors sustained minor to moderate injuries when the submarine hit an unknown underwater object in the South China Sea, citing an unnamed defense official.
Photo: AFP / US Navy/ Lt. Mack Jamieson
The incident occurred at about the same time as a large training exercise by US allies, with three aircraft carriers sailing in the nearby East Philippine Sea. The exercises were among several gestures toward Taiwan by the administration of US President Joe Biden and its allies in the past few weeks.
The Connecticut’s collision comes just weeks after Australia, the UK and the US announced the AUKUS security arrangement. The pact also created a rift with France, which saw a US$66 billion deal to provide Australia conventional submarines voided in favor of a deal for US-made nuclear-powered vessels.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has defended the deal as a “game changer” for Australian security in the face of China’s military assertiveness, saying that it would boost stability in the Indo-Pacific region.
The last known incidence of a US submarine striking an underwater object was in 2005, when the USS San Francisco struck an underwater mountain in a collision that killed one sailor aboard, USNI News said.
The US Navy’s surface fleet has had several accidents in the busy Western Pacific over the past few years, including back-to-back collisions involving two guided-missile destroyers in 2017. Those incidents prompted the dismissal of the US Seventh Fleet’s commander and extensive investigations into naval training, policies and equipment.
The USS Connecticut is one of three Seawolf-class submarines, which the navy describes as “exceptionally quiet, fast, well-armed and equipped with advanced sensors.”
The vessels have eight torpedo tubes and can hold as many as 50 weapons in the torpedo room.
The Seawolf-class was a product of the Cold War, conceived to maintain the US’ acoustic advantage over Soviet submarines and hunt them down, the Naval Technology Web site said.
The US is capable of “tamping down” China in the event of an invasion of Taiwan, US Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks said on Friday. The US remains committed to boosting Taiwan’s defensive capabilities, she told an online forum hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Asked about what the US would do should China attack Taiwan, Hicks said that Washington is watching the situation in the region carefully “day to day.” “We have a significant amount of capability forward in the region to tamp down any such potential,” Hicks said. “We have good relations, of course, with Taiwan. We
COMMITTEE FINDINGS: Most people approved of adding ‘Taiwan’ to the end of the name, which translates to ‘Chinese Academy’ in English Academia Sinica members are concerned the institution’s widely used Latin name might cause foreign researchers to mistakenly assume it is based in China, and it is deliberating a new name. The institution plans to raise the issue at the legislature today, sources said, adding that Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Fan Yun (范雲) had also brought the issue up with Academia Sinica President James Liao (廖俊智) during a meeting of the legislature’s Education and Culture Committee in March last year. Academia Sinica has sometimes been confused with the Chinese Academy of Sciences, as its Latin name translates to “Chinese Academy” in English,
‘OVER THE TOP’: The US, Australia and Japan voiced concern over China’s increased air incursions, with the White House urging Beijing to halt its provocations Taiwan needs to be on alert for China’s “over the top” military activities, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said yesterday, after a record 56 Chinese aircraft flew into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone on Monday. Taiwan has reported 148 Chinese air force planes in the southern and southwestern part of its air defense zone over four days beginning on Friday, the same day China marked its National Day. The tensions are being viewed with increasing concern by the international community. Japan and Australia yesterday urged the two nations to talk, while the US said it has been “conveying clear messages” after what it
‘DAMAGING PEACE’: Calling the forays into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone ‘wanton,’ Su said the international community is increasingly renouncing the bullying Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday criticized China after 38 of its military aircraft crossed into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Friday, the most in a single day since Taiwan began issuing a tally on such incursions in September last year. On Friday evening, the Ministry of National Defense reported that 25 Chinese planes had crossed into the nation’s southeastern ADIZ, between Taiwan proper and the Pratas Islands (Dongsha Island, 東沙群島). It identified the planes as 18 J-16 fighter jets, four SU-30 fighters, two H-6 bombers and one Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane. Late on Friday night, the ministry reported that 13