Philippine journalist Ressa and Russia’s Muratov win Nobel

The Nobel Peace Prize was yesterday awarded to journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia for their fight for freedom of expression in their countries.

The pair were honored “for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace,” Norwegian Nobel Committee chairwoman Berit Reiss-Andersen said.

“They are representatives of all journalists who stand up for this ideal in a world in which democracy and freedom of the press face increasingly adverse conditions,” she said.

Rappler cofounder Maria Ressa shows her arrest warrant after posting bail at a court in Manila on Dec. 2, 2018. Photo: AFP

Ressa, 58, told Norwegian TV2 that she was “shocked” and “emotional” to receive the honor, which she said would give her and her colleagues “tremendous energy to continue the fight.”

In 2012, Ressa cofounded Rappler, a digital media company for investigative journalism, which she still heads, while Muratov is one of the founders of the independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta.

Rappler has “focused critical attention on the [Philippine President Rodrigo] Duterte regime’s controversial, murderous anti-drug campaign,” Reiss-Andersen said. “The number of deaths is so high that the campaign resembles a war waged against the country’s own population.”

Ressa and Rappler have also documented how social media is being used to spread fake news, harass opponents and manipulate public discourse.

Ressa, a former CNN correspondent who also holds US citizenship, is currently on bail pending an appeal against a conviction in a cyberlibel case last year, for which she faces up to six years in prison.

Muratov, 59, has defended freedom of speech in Russia for decades, under increasingly challenging conditions.

In 1993, he was a founder of the Novaya Gazeta, which has a “fundamentally critical attitude toward power,” the committee said.

He has been its editor-in-chief since 1995.

Novaya Gazeta’s opponents have responded with harassment, threats, violence and murder.

Since the newspaper’s start, six of its journalists have been killed, including Anna Politkovskaya, who wrote revealing articles on the Second Chechen War.

“Despite the killings and threats, editor-in-chief Muratov has refused to abandon the newspaper’s independent policy,” Reiss-Andersen said. “He has consistently defended the right of journalists to write anything they want about whatever they want, as long as they comply with the professional and ethical standards of journalism.”

Free, independent and fact-based journalism helps protect against abuse of power, lies and war propaganda, Reiss-Andersen said.

“Without freedom of expression and freedom of the press, it will be difficult to successfully promote fraternity between nations, disarmament and a better world order to succeed in our time,” Reiss-Andersen said.

Media watchdogs had been tipped as contenders for the prestigious prize ahead of the announcement.

The prize — consisting of a diploma, a gold medal and a cheque for 10 million kronor (US$1.17 million) — is traditionally awarded in Oslo on Dec. 10, the anniversary of the 1896 death of prize creator Alfred Nobel.