US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday criticized China’s military maneuvers near Taiwan, urging leaders in Beijing to stop such behavior for fear of a miscalculation.
“The actions we’ve seen by China are provocative and potentially destabilizing,” Blinken said in an interview in Paris with Bloomberg Television. “What I hope is that these actions will cease because there’s always the possibility of miscalculation, of miscommunication, and that’s dangerous.”
China has ratcheted up tension in the past few weeks by sending scores of warplanes into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone.
Photo: CNA
At the same time, the US and several allies, including Japan and the UK, have been conducting naval drills in nearby waters.
“It’s very important that no one take unilateral actions that change the status quo by force,” Blinken said in the interview on the sidelines of a meeting of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. “We need to see China stop these actions.”
At a news conference later in the day, Blinken said that the US-Taiwan relationship is “rock solid.”
Photo: CNA
His remarks on China’s actions echoed those by White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday, comments that prompted Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Hua Chunying (華春瑩) to criticize the US for its “extremely erroneous and irresponsible” statements toward Taiwan.
Blinken said: “We’ll see” whether US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) are able to meet in person in the coming weeks or months.
The leaders of the world’s two largest economies have yet to meet face-to-face since Biden became president, and the US administration has so far signaled that it would continue with former US president Donald Trump’s aggressive approach toward China, especially on trade.
Photo: Ritchie B. Tongo, EPA-EFE
Blinken said that the US’ relationship with China is “one of the most consequential relationships in the world,” with adversarial, competitive and cooperative aspects to it.
The challenge of climate change, which Blinken called an “existential” issue, is one area of possible cooperation, he said.
“It’s important for both of us to step up and meet our responsibilities,” Blinken said, including steps such as moving away from coal, a major source of energy for China.
Photo: AFP
Pressed on the financial woes of Chinese property developer China Evergrande Group (恆大集團), Blinken said that the US is looking to China “to act responsibly and to deal effectively with any challenges.”
“China has to make sovereign economic decisions for itself, but we also know that what China does economically is going to have profound ramifications, profound effects, on literally the entire world, because all of our economies are so intertwined,” he said.
Meanwhile, in a letter to President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), US senators Robert Menendez and James Inhofe, cochairs of the Senate Taiwan Caucus, expressed support for Taiwan in the face of the challenges posed by Beijing.
The letter, sent ahead of Double Ten National Day, said that Tsai could “count on our continued support in ensuring Taiwan remains one of our most important partners in the Indo-Pacific region.”
The letter went on to underline the importance of defending the nation’s democratic values and free-market principles.
Additional reporting by CNA
The US is capable of “tamping down” China in the event of an invasion of Taiwan, US Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks said on Friday. The US remains committed to boosting Taiwan’s defensive capabilities, she told an online forum hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Asked about what the US would do should China attack Taiwan, Hicks said that Washington is watching the situation in the region carefully “day to day.” “We have a significant amount of capability forward in the region to tamp down any such potential,” Hicks said. “We have good relations, of course, with Taiwan. We
NATIONAL FLAG REMOVED: Ten participating nations in an international championship asked to also have their flags removed after Taiwan had been singled out President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday thanked the nations that supported Taiwan when the world’s largest freediving organization removed the national flag during a live feed after China’s official broadcaster complained. The International Association for the Development of Apnea (AIDA) removed Taiwan’s flag during a live broadcast of the Individual Depth Freediving World Championship in Cyprus on Tuesday, in which five Taiwanese divers competed. The organization said that it removed the flag after the broadcaster complained that displaying the flag would affect its broadcast of the event, leaving Taiwan as the only one among the 44 participating nations without a flag. The organization on
COMMITTEE FINDINGS: Most people approved of adding ‘Taiwan’ to the end of the name, which translates to ‘Chinese Academy’ in English Academia Sinica members are concerned the institution’s widely used Latin name might cause foreign researchers to mistakenly assume it is based in China, and it is deliberating a new name. The institution plans to raise the issue at the legislature today, sources said, adding that Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Fan Yun (范雲) had also brought the issue up with Academia Sinica President James Liao (廖俊智) during a meeting of the legislature’s Education and Culture Committee in March last year. Academia Sinica has sometimes been confused with the Chinese Academy of Sciences, as its Latin name translates to “Chinese Academy” in English,
‘OVER THE TOP’: The US, Australia and Japan voiced concern over China’s increased air incursions, with the White House urging Beijing to halt its provocations Taiwan needs to be on alert for China’s “over the top” military activities, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said yesterday, after a record 56 Chinese aircraft flew into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone on Monday. Taiwan has reported 148 Chinese air force planes in the southern and southwestern part of its air defense zone over four days beginning on Friday, the same day China marked its National Day. The tensions are being viewed with increasing concern by the international community. Japan and Australia yesterday urged the two nations to talk, while the US said it has been “conveying clear messages” after what it