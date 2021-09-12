The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday declined comment on a Financial Times report that the name of Taiwan’s representative office in Washington might be changed, saying only that bolstering and upgrading ties with the US has been the government’s long-term objective.
The ministry made the comments after the UK-based newspaper reported on that US President Joe Biden’s administration is considering allowing the government to use the word “Taiwan” in the office’s title.
The US is “seriously considering a request from Taiwan to change the name of its mission in the US capital from ‘Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office’ [TECRO] to ‘Taiwan Representative Office,’” the paper reported on Friday, citing several anonymous sources close to the matter.
Photo: Liberty Times file photo
The two countries had discussed the issue toward the end of former US president Donald Trump’s term in office and Taiwan made a formal request to the administration Biden in March, the report said.
US National Security Council Indo-Pacific Coordinator Kurt Campbell is in favor of a name change, and the idea has garnered wide support at the US National Security Council and among US Department of State Asia officials, it said.
However, the final decision lies with Biden, who would need to sign an executive order before the office’s name can be changed, the report said.
The ministry yesterday said it has no comment on the report.
“Comprehensively strengthening and upgrading the relationship between Taiwan and the US has always been a policy objective for the government, which has brought tangible improvements to the bilateral relationship in recent years,” it said.
The government would continue to steer Taiwan-US relations pragmatically, and in accordance with mutual trust and shared interests, it said.
In response to media queries, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said that “the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the US is, as a matter of fact, Taiwan’s representative office.”
A name change would make the office more recognizable and distinct, he said.
“We thank the countries that are developing policies in this direction and working to raise Taiwan’s visibility,” he added.
The US Department of State on Friday neither denied nor confirmed the Financial Times report, reiterating its stance that ties with Taipei were “rock solid.”
“I don’t have anything to preview or announce from here when it comes to the name change at all,” US Department of State principal deputy spokesperson Jalina Porter told a news briefing. “But what I can say ... broadly speaking is that our support for Taiwan is rock solid and we remain committed to keeping our ties with Taiwan, which is a leading democracy and a critical economic and security partner.”
The Chinese embassy in Washington said it “firmly opposes” a name change, and has urged the US to stop official interactions with Taiwan and refrain from sending wrong signals to “Taiwan independence forces” or challenging China’s bottom line, the newspaper said.
Taiwan’s efforts to improve ties with European countries resulted in Lithuania allowing the nation to open a representative office to expand ties with the Baltic state and other Central European countries.
The office, to be named “the Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania,” is to be located in Vilnius, Wu has said.
The newspaper reported that senior US government officials were on Friday to hold a round of sensitive talks known as the “Special Channel” in Annapolis, Maryland, on Friday with a Taiwanese delegation, which included National Security Council Secretary-General Wellington Koo (顧立雄) and Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮).
The meeting would be the first time the Biden team has engaged in high-level, in-person talks with Taiwan. Such meetings have traditionally been kept under wraps to avoid antagonizing Beijing.
Additional reporting by Chueh Ching-lun
‘AXIS OF WORSHIP’: Taking down the statue of Chiang Kai-shek would indicate the ‘denial of the legitimacy of authoritarian rule,’ the Transitional Justice Committee said The Transitional Justice Commission yesterday announced its plan for transforming Taipei’s Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall, which would prioritize removing the main hall’s large bronze statue of the former leader. In today’s democratized society, all authoritarian character should be eradicated from the complex, which is itself a product of Taiwan’s authoritarian past, the commission said. The most important task would be removing the hall’s “axis of worship,” or the 6.3m-tall bronze of Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) in its main chamber, it said. Removing the statue — Taiwan’s largest remaining symbol of its authoritarian past — would indicate the “establishment of a liberal democratic constitutional order,
CAUTION URGED: Strong winds and heavy rain are forecast throughout the nation, even though the CWB was not sure whether the eye would make landfall in Taiwan The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) yesterday issued a land warning for Typhoon Chanthu, as it continued to gain power while approaching Taiwan from the southeast. As of 8pm last night, Chanthu was about 410km southeast of Pingtung County’s Oluanpi (鵝鑾鼻), the southernmost point of Taiwan proper, moving northwest at 15kph toward the Bashi Channel. The typhoon had maximum sustained winds of 209kph, with gusts of up to 263kph, bureau data showed. Chanthu, which is likely to come closest to the nation over the weekend, could pose a threat throughout Taiwan proper, but particularly in Taitung and Pingtung, the bureau said. Strong winds and heavy
CLUSTER: Eight students and a parent were among a group linked to a case at a preschool in New Taipei City, where the CECC is trying to identify all contacts The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday extended a nationwide level 2 COVID-19 alert for two more weeks, as it reported nine locally transmitted infections, seven imported cases and no new COVID-19 deaths. The two-week extension, which starts today and ends on Sept. 20, would include updates to some current restrictions, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a news conference in Taipei. The main changes include increasing passenger capacity on trains and tour buses, increasing the number of people permitted at certain tourist sites, and conditionally reopening showering facilities, spa areas and children’s pools at
STOP THE SPREAD: The CECC is not considering raising the COVID-19 alert level for now, but is focused on taking measures such as contact tracing to curb the infections Based on preliminary genome sequencing results, a cluster of infections reported on Sunday at a preschool in New Taipei City is likely to be a different variant of SARS-CoV-2 from the dominant Alpha strain circulating in the nation, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it reported eight local cases, four imported cases and zero deaths. Among the eight new local cases, seven were in New Taipei City, including five people linked to the preschool cluster, and one in Taipei, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. The first case in the cluster was