A high school in Taoyuan must suspend classes after a student tested positive for COVID-19, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday.
The student — one of two local cases reported yesterday — was tested for COVID-19 after his father was confirmed positive, center data showed.
His father, a pilot for Eva Airways Corp (長榮航空), was tested after returning from Chicago, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told the CECC’s daily news conference.
Photo: Tu Chien-jung, Taipei Times
The father had contact with two previously confirmed cases, also pilots, on a previous flight to Australia, Chen said, adding that one of the contacts is an imported case reported on Saturday.
The CECC listed the student and the three aircrew members as cluster infections.
The aircrew cases are breakthrough infections, as the pilots are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the center said.
As the pilots and the student might be infected with the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, the CECC is to implement stricter disease prevention measures in select areas, including at the school.
Chinese-language media reported that the student attends the Affiliated Tao-Yuan Agricultural and Industrial Senior High School of National Taipei University of Technology.
The student’s classmates would have to quarantine at a centralized facility for 14 days, Chen said, adding that the center has prepared about 500 rooms.
People who live in the same households with the affected students would need to quarantine until their contacts are confirmed negative, Chen said.
Students and staff who used facilities after the confirmed case would have to quarantine at home for 14 days, he said.
Chen also announced stricter measures for the whole of Taoyuan, effective until Thursday next week, but said that the city’s COVID-19 alert would remain at level 2.
Indoor gatherings would be limited to 50 people, compared with 80 in the rest of Taiwan, and outdoor gatherings to 100 people, while 300 are allowed in the rest of the nation, Chen said.
A citywide ban on visits to hospitals and care facilities would be reinstated, Chen said, adding that requests for emergency visits would be handled on a case-by-case basis.
As long as the CECC cannot identify the source of the cluster, Eva aircrew members on flights from Chicago would have to quarantine at a centralized facility for 14 days and get tested three times during that period, the center said.
Those who worked that route since Aug. 21 would also get tested, the CECC added.
Due to increasing reports of breakthrough infections, the CECC would impose tightened measures for aircrew members, originally set to come into effect on Wednesday next week, ahead of schedule, the center said.
The second local case was a woman in her 50s, CECC data showed.
The center also reported four imported cases.
From tomorrow, China legally requires foreign vessels entering what it considers to be its territorial waters to notify Beijing, creating what some fear is a “ticking time bomb” for conflict in the South China Sea. The Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress in April amended China’s Maritime Traffic Safety Law (海上交通安全法) to require all foreign vessels entering Chinese territorial waters to inform maritime authorities, carry relevant permits, and submit to Chinese command and supervision. It also gives Beijing the authority to instruct foreign vessels that “threaten the safety of Chinese internal or territorial waters” to leave and to exercise the “right
‘NORMAL’: The passage showed that the US Coast Guard is engaged in joint training to bolster partner nations in the face of Chinese encroachment, a maritime expert said A US warship and a US Coast Guard cutter on Friday sailed through the Taiwan Strait, making the eighth transit under the administration of US President Joe Biden since he took office in January. The passage comes amid a spike in military activity by China, and follows Chinese assault drills last week, with warships and fighter jets exercising off Taiwan to the southwest and southeast. The USS Kidd, an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, accompanied by the USCGC Munro, transited “through international waters in accordance with international law,” the US Navy said in a statement. “The ships’ lawful transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates
REGIONAL ORDER: Without Taiwan it would be difficult to defend the first island chain and freedom of navigation in the South China Sea, Randall Schriver said Without Taiwan, the US could lose the Indo-Pacific region, former US ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft told an online forum yesterday, advocating Taiwan’s participation in the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) that comprises the US, Japan, India and Australia. Craft made the remarks at the Ketagalan Forum — 2021 Asia-Pacific Security Dialogue. The event, held online, was cohosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Prospect Foundation. Craft had planned to visit Taiwan from Jan. 13 to 15, shortly before she left office after former US president Donald Trump’s election defeat, but the US Department of State abruptly canceled the plan,
TARGET: The government does not envisage lowering the level 2 COVID-19 alert until 60 percent of the population has been vaccinated, Chen Shih-chung said While a nationwide level 2 COVID-19 alert is scheduled to expire on Monday next week, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) yesterday said there are no plans to make “drastic” changes to disease prevention measures until the nation’s vaccination rate reaches 60 percent. However, minor adjustments could be made to restrictions, said Chen, who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center, including increasing the passenger volume for trains operated by the Taiwan Railways Administration and Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp, and allowing the use of shower facilities at sports venues. As of Sunday, 42.63 percent of the population had received at