Ninety-one restaurants and street vendors in Taipei and Taichung made the Michelin Guide’s Bib Gourmand list this year, including 19 that were listed for the first time, the Tourism Bureau said yesterday.
This year’s edition, with both the eateries awarded Michelin stars and the Bib Gourmand list, is to be officially released online on Aug. 25.
The Bib Gourmand list would usually be announced prior to the guide’s official release.
Photo copied by Chen Chien-chih, Taipei Times
Eateries on the list allow customers to eat three of their dishes for less than NT$1,000, the bureau said.
Fifty-eight of the list’s eateries are in Taipei and 33 are in Taichung, while six of the 19 new entries are in Taipei and 13 are in Taichung.
Taipei’s new additions are Inn’s+ (隱食家), Jin Shang Hsuan (金賞軒), Sung Chu Yuan (松竹園), Sate House (磐石坊), Shiang Dih Regimen Cuisine (湘帝御膳食堂) and Talking Heads (巷子龍家常菜).
Photo courtesy of the Gulu Gulu restaurant
Three of the six serve Taiwanese dishes: Inn’s+ is known for fresh seafood and healthy cooking, while Jin Shang Hsuan is famous for its sauteed beef with parsley and sanbei (三杯), or “three cups,” chicken. Sung Chu Yuan, a restaurant that has been in Yangmingshan (陽明山) for 30 years, serves dishes with free-range chicken and vegetables.
Founded by Indonesians of Chinese descent, Sate House is known for its Indonesian dishes, such as beef rendang and Javanese fried chicken.
The most recommended dish at Shiang Dih Regimen Cuisine is its chicken soup with polygonum.
Photo courtesy of the Michelin Guide
Hunan fried eggs and Wuxi fried spareribs are said to be the best dishes at Talking Heads, which specializes in China’s Hunan, Jiangsu and Zhejiang cuisines.
Four of the newly added eateries in Taichung serve Taiwanese dishes, the bureau said.
Gulu Gulu (咕嚕咕嚕原住民音樂餐廳), whose owner is Paiwan, is known for its charcoal grilled dishes and fresh vegetables.
Photo courtesy of the Michelin Guide
The most popular dish at Luo Jia Food (羅家古早味) is its sesame oil chicken soup, which has a broth made by simmering chicken bones with custom-made sesame oil.
Master of Mushrooms (菇神) serves dishes featuring various types of mushroom, while Moon Pavilion (醉月樓) serves traditional Taiwanese dishes.
Among the Taichung eateries are those that offer traditional Taiwanese snacks: Chen Ming Tung Braised Pork with Rice (陳明統爌肉飯), Fresh Fish Stock (鮮魚?) and Taichung Meatball (台中肉員). The Fresh Fish Stock eatery has been in business for 30 years, while Chen Ming Tung Braised Pork with Rice has been serving customers for more than 50 years. Taichung Meatball — which only serves meatballs, fish ball soup and Taiwanese cellophane noodles — was founded in 1933.
Ke Kou Beef Noodles (可口牛肉麵), Mu Gong Noodles (木公麥面), The Toas (饕之鄉) and House of Dawn (曙光居) are known for dried noodles, noodle soup, pastries and snacks.
Kuisine (好菜) serves Taiwanese and Southeast Asian dishes, while Niou Jia Juang (牛稼莊) serves Hakka cuisine.
