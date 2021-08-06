The quintuple stimulus voucher program — like its predecessor, the Triple Stimulus Voucher program — would not exclude people in higher income brackets, Executive Yuan Spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) said yesterday.
Chinese-language media have reported that the new program might be launched next month, but Lo yesterday said more planning is needed before a schedule could be confirmed.
The quintuple vouchers would be in print and digital form, with the denominations from the previous program — 200s and 500s — retained and a 1,000 voucher added, Lo said.
Photo courtesy of the Executive Yuan
Each recipient would get 10 vouchers, he said.
Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Lai Shyh-bao (賴士葆) said that the Executive Yuan should justify spending what he estimated would be NT$13.65 billion (US$491.34 million) in administrative costs for this year’s program, more than six times what was spent last year — about NT$2 billion.
The increase in costs might be even greater to benefit contractors, Lai said.
Lo said it was impossible that the Executive Yuan would spend six times as much on administrative fees this year.
“Costs are expected to remain roughly the same as the previous program,” Lo said.
The exact amount to be spent on administration would not be known until the plans are settled, but the figure would not be what some commentators have claimed, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said.
Data showed that 21.51 million people, or 92.2 percent of the population, got paper vouchers in last year’s program, the ministry said.
The government’s goal is to promote digital vouchers, boosting their use above 7 percent, the rate they were used in the previous program, it said.
Separately, Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) on Wednesday said that the city is assessing whether it would issue subsidies in addition to the Cabinet’s planned vouchers.
The Taipei City Government would not issue paper vouchers, but is considering vouchers distributed via the TaipeiPass mobile app or direct subsidies to stores, prioritizing establishments that have been heavily affected by restrictions amid a nationwide COVID-19 alert, Huang said.
Plans for relief funding would be forwarded to the Taipei City Council next month for approval, she said.
A TAIWAN FIRST: The duo are the first badminton players from Taiwan to climb an Olympic podium, and Tai Tzu-ying has a shot at doing the same today Taiwanese badminton duo Lee Yang (李洋) and Wang Chi-lin (王齊麟) yesterday won the nation’s first Olympic gold medal in the sport when they prevailed over a third-seeded Chinese pair in the final of the men’s doubles at the Tokyo Olympics. Lee and Wang, both first-time Olympians, defeated Liu Yuchen (劉雨辰) and Li Junhui (李俊慧) 21-18, 21-12 in a 34-minute final at the Musashino Forest Sports Plaza. As of yesterday, Taiwan had bagged seven medals in Tokyo — two golds, two silvers and three bronzes — topping its previous best of five medals in 2000 and 2004. Taiwan moved to No. 17 in the
‘TEAM TAIWAN’: Taiwanese athletes have performed admirably and raised the nation’s profile, but many abroad still think they are Chinese, an advocate said Advocacy groups have called for the national team to compete under the name “Taiwan” at the Tokyo Olympics, while former Olympian Chi Cheng (紀政) has launched another referendum petition on the issue. Taiwanese athletes have performed outstandingly at the Olympics and have raised the nation’s profile on the world stage, Northern Taiwan Society chairman Lee Chuan-hsin (李川信) said on Friday. “Many foreign news agencies, including Japan’s NHK, have called our delegation ‘Taiwan’ instead of ‘Chinese Taipei.’ Therefore our own people and politicians should also speak of ‘Team Taiwan’ and Taiwanese athletes,” he said. “However, in Taiwan, most of the time the Taiwanese team
SOAKED: Although rain in central and southern Taiwan is to ease today, chances of heavy or extremely heavy rain would be high in the morning, a CWB forecaster said Extreme torrential rain brought by a southwesterly jet stream yesterday wreaked havoc in central and southern Taiwan, causing flash floods and triggering mudflows and landslides in mountainous areas. By 5pm yesterday, the Central Weather Bureau’s observation station in Yuyoushan (御油山) in Kaohsiung’s Liouguei District (六龜) had registered accumulated rainfall of 726.5mm since 12am on Saturday, the highest among the bureau’s observation stations. It was followed by the observation station in Kaohsiung’s Maolin District (茂林), which recorded accumulated rainfall of 671.5mm over the period. Six of the 10 observation stations that recorded the highest accumulated rainfall yesterday were in Liouguei, bureau
MEDIGEN: The Central Epidemic Command Center plans to wait until about 500,000 to 600,000 doses have passed testing before offering it in the vaccination program The inspection of the first four batches of the domestic COVID-19 vaccine has been completed and the doses are ready to be rolled out, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said yesterday. The inspection of the four batches of the vaccine made by Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗), a total of 265,528 doses, was completed on Friday last week and they are being sealed at a designated warehouse in preparation for use, FDA Research and Inspection Division head Wang Teh-yuan (王德原) said. The sealing was expected to be completed yesterday evening, he said. The Medigen vaccine, the first protein-based COVID-19 vaccine to be