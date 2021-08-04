The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday condemned China for bullying the Kuwait-based English-language Arab Times into deleting from its Web site an already published interview with Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮).
The Arab Times features diversified perspectives and is influential among the decisionmaking elite in Arab nations, the ministry said in a statement on Monday that touted the interview.
Wu was interviewed by Abdulaziz Mohammed al-Anjeri, cofounder and chief executive of Kuwaiti think tank Reconnaissance Research via videoconference on Wednesday last week, with the article published on Sunday, it said.
Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
In the interview, Wu talked about the threat China poses to the Indo-Pacific region, the progress of Taiwan-US relations, as well as opportunities for Taiwan to expand ties with Middle East nations, the ministry said.
However, the newspaper was found to have deleted the interview yesterday and published a statement from the Chinese embassy in Kuwait.
Describing Wu as a “stubborn ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist,” the embassy condemned “the despicable acts of Taiwan independence separatists to deliberately distort the history of Taiwan, viciously attack the Chinese government and mislead public opinion.”
Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
“There is only one China in the world and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory. This is a basic fact universally recognized by the international community,” the embassy’s statement said.
“Over the years, the Chinese government has rolled out multiple measures and policies to maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and safeguard the well-being of people across the Taiwan Strait,” it said.
The embassy demanded that Kuwaiti media “stay alert to attempts of the ‘Taiwan independence’ forces and refuse to do anything that hurts the feelings of 1.4 billion Chinese people or the friendship between China and Kuwait.”
It is extremely regrettable that the Arab Times decided to delete the interview, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said yesterday.
The ministry condemns the Chinese government for its meddling with another nation’s freedom of the press and its attempts to silence Taiwan, she said.
The Chinese Communist Party regime demonstrates its barbaric nature when it attempts to force other sovereign nations into accepting its unilateral positions based on its fictional “one China” principle, she added.
Taiwan is Taiwan, and it has never been under the jurisdiction of the Chinese government, Ou said.
The Taiwanese government and its people would continue to defend democracy, the rule of law, freedom of the press and free speech, she said, calling on the international community to resist China’s bullying with courage and determination.
A TAIWAN FIRST: The duo are the first badminton players from Taiwan to climb an Olympic podium, and Tai Tzu-ying has a shot at doing the same today Taiwanese badminton duo Lee Yang (李洋) and Wang Chi-lin (王齊麟) yesterday won the nation’s first Olympic gold medal in the sport when they prevailed over a third-seeded Chinese pair in the final of the men’s doubles at the Tokyo Olympics. Lee and Wang, both first-time Olympians, defeated Liu Yuchen (劉雨辰) and Li Junhui (李俊慧) 21-18, 21-12 in a 34-minute final at the Musashino Forest Sports Plaza. As of yesterday, Taiwan had bagged seven medals in Tokyo — two golds, two silvers and three bronzes — topping its previous best of five medals in 2000 and 2004. Taiwan moved to No. 17 in the
NO ‘ONE CHINA’ LIE: The appropriations act passed the US House of Representatives with a vote of 217-212, but still needs Senate approval and the president’s signature The US House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a foreign assistance spending bill with an amendment forbidding that funds be used to create, procure or display maps depicting Taiwan as part of the People’s Republic of China. The amendment was introduced by five Republican representatives — Tom Tiffany, Steve Chabot, Scott Perry, Kat Cammack and Mike Gallagher — and passed unanimously in a bundle with a dozen other amendments. “This is a common sense measure,” Tiffany said, speaking on the House floor on Wednesday. “As we all know, Taiwan has never been part of communist China. The Taiwanese people elect their
‘TEAM TAIWAN’: Taiwanese athletes have performed admirably and raised the nation’s profile, but many abroad still think they are Chinese, an advocate said Advocacy groups have called for the national team to compete under the name “Taiwan” at the Tokyo Olympics, while former Olympian Chi Cheng (紀政) has launched another referendum petition on the issue. Taiwanese athletes have performed outstandingly at the Olympics and have raised the nation’s profile on the world stage, Northern Taiwan Society chairman Lee Chuan-hsin (李川信) said on Friday. “Many foreign news agencies, including Japan’s NHK, have called our delegation ‘Taiwan’ instead of ‘Chinese Taipei.’ Therefore our own people and politicians should also speak of ‘Team Taiwan’ and Taiwanese athletes,” he said. “However, in Taiwan, most of the time the Taiwanese team
THE HOME TEAM: DPP Legislator Kao Chia-yu said she canceled her booking for an AstraZeneca shot as soon as she heard that the Medigen vaccine was an option President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday said that she would get inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Taiwan-based Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗). Tsai wrote on Facebook that she had registered for her first vaccine dose using the national online COVID-19 vaccination booking system, which allows people to indicate their preferred vaccine brand and to make an appointment when the shot becomes available. Tsai said that she opted for the Medigen vaccine — one of three now available on the system, along with the AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines — even though Medigen has yet to deliver any doses or provide a