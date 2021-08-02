Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎), world women’s singles No. 1 badminton player, yesterday won the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics in the women’s singles competition.
Chen Yufei (陳雨菲) of China won the gold medal 21-18, 19-21, 21-18 in 81 minutes.
It is the 27-year-old Tai’s first Olympic medal. She was knocked out in the round-of-16 in her previous two Olympics: London 2012 and Rio 2016.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwanese gymnast Lee Chih-kai (李智凱) yesterday at the Tokyo Olympics won Taiwan’s first-ever silver medal in the men’s pommel horse event.
“I have done my best, I have no regrets,” Lee said.
Lee scored a total of 15.400 points — 8.700 for execution and 6.700 for difficulty — in his routine at his second Olympics.
Photo: AP
The 25-year-old gymnast said his silver medal win in Tokyo has helped him to finally move past his performance in the 2016 Rio Games, when he fell from the pommel horse.
That mishap had cast a shadow over him ever since, he said, adding that he was grateful for the constant encouragement and confidence of his coach, teammates and support staff.
Max Whitlock of the UK, the gold medalist in the event at the 2016 Rio Games, defended his title, scoring 15.583 points.
On Monday last week, Taiwan’s men’s gymnastic team failed to advance from its 10th place among the 12 teams in the competition.
As of yesterday, Taiwan had won 10 medals — two gold, four silver and four bronze — at the Tokyo Games, its highest number ever.
