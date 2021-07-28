The government yesterday thanked the Czech Republic for its pledge to donate 30,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Taiwan, saying bilateral relations are a “virtuous circle” among democracies.
Following a Cabinet meeting on Monday, Czech Minister of Health Adam Vojtech said Prague would donate at least 2.39 million vaccine doses to Balkan countries, as well as African and Asian nations through the Team Europe and COVAX initiatives by the end of this year.
Prague would donate 30,000 doses to Taiwan and 250,000 doses to Vietnam, Vojtech said, without specifying a brand.
The donations to Taiwan and Vietnam are “outside the European initiative,” Vojtech wrote on Twitter.
The Czech Republic is the third European nation that has pledged to donate COVID-19 vaccines to Taiwan, following Lithuania and Slovakia, while the US and Japan had donated millions of doses, although none have formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan.
The Presidential Office thanked the Czech government for its “timely help” and the “heart-warming support” from the Czech Senate and the nation’s citizens.
This demonstrates again that Taiwan and the Czech Republic are not only firm partners on the path of freedom and democracy, but also true friends in need, Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said in a statement.
The Czech Republic’s support for Taiwan highlights the “virtuous circle” among democratic countries that are mutually supportive, Chang said.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement expressing its gratitude, while underscoring the assistance by Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil, Czech Senate Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Pavel Fischer, Prague Mayor Zdenek Hrib, as well as diplomatic and health personnel who helped finalize the deal.
On Aug. 30 last year, Vystrcil led an 89-member delegation to Taiwan for a six-day trip, and Fischer and Hrib were part of the delegation.
The ministry has instructed the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Prague to maintain close communications with the Czech government to arrange delivery of the vaccines, it said.
The donation, “in addition to showing concrete help to a country that has already helped us several times, has a strong symbolic value for me,” Vystrcil wrote on Twitter yesterday.
“I appreciate that today the government has decided to help 12 countries with vaccines. It is very correct that there is #Taiwan among them. It has given us generous help and is under increasing pressure from Big Brother,” Fischer wrote in Czech on Twitter on Monday.
Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) shared on Twitter “Taiwan-Czech, Cook & Share” video clips, in which she and Czech Ambassador to the US Hynek Kmonicek exchanged national culinary tips.
“We have to invent ‘pineapple Czech dumpling.’ You will find inside possibly even made-in-Taiwan pineapple,” Kmonicek says in one of the videos.
LAND ALERT UNCERTAIN: The CWB was waiting to observe how In-Fa shifts as it moves north to determine when to issue a land alert, a forecaster at the bureau said Residents of northern Taiwan should brace for heavy rain today and tomorrow as Typhoon In-Fa approaches the northeast, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday. A land alert for the typhoon would be issued depending on the angle at which it moves north today, the bureau said. The bureau on Wednesday issued a sea alert for the typhoon, which applies to ships operating off the nation’s northern, northeastern and southeastern coasts. As of 8:30pm yesterday, In-Fa’s center was 470km southeast of Taipei, moving northwest at 6kph. It was carrying maximum sustained winds of 180kph, and had a radius of 200km. The typhoon was moving
TARGET RAISED: The CECC said vaccination coverage has reached 24.35%, while Premier Su Tseng-chang said the government hopes for 30% by the end of July The government has signed a contract to buy an additional 36 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, 1 million of which are to be delivered in the fourth quarter, the Executive Yuan announced yesterday, as it updated its vaccination target to 30 percent coverage by the end of the month. The two-year deal with the US company covers “prime series” vaccines and future booster shots to protect against SARS-CoV-2 variants, Executive Yuan spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) quoted Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) as saying during an Executive Yuan meeting in Taipei. In the two weeks since vaccine registration opened, more than 9.8
STAY VIGILANT: Although a level 2 alert would raise the limit on indoor gatherings to 50, people should still wear masks and practice social distancing, the center said A nationwide COVID-19 alert is to be lowered from level 3 to 2 on Tuesday, but strict border controls would remain, the government said yesterday. The level 3 alert in place since May 19 is to end on Monday, with a level 2 alert in place from Tuesday until Aug. 9, the Executive Yuan said. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), told a news conference in Taipei that over the next two weeks, people should still wear masks at all times outdoors, except while eating or drinking, and practice social distancing. The maximum
NEXT ROUND: About 1.44 million people who have registered online to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine are to get text messages today to book a vaccine appointment Strict border control measures, including a ban on foreign nationals entering or transiting through Taiwan, are to continue, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it reported 10 locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and no deaths. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said five of the cases tested positive during isolation or upon ending it. The sources of infection of eight cases have been identified, one remains unclear and one is under investigation, he said, adding that 87.8 percent of the people infected with COVID-19 since May 11 have been released from isolation. Chen said an