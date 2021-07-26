Veteran Taiwanese tennis player Lu Yen-hsun (盧彥勳) on Sunday announced his retirement after losing to world No. 5 Alexander Zverev of Germany in the first round of the men’s singles at the Tokyo Olympic Games. It took 59 minutes for 24-year-old Zverev to defeat 37-year-old Lu 6-1, 6-3.
Lu, a five-time Olympian with a 20-year career as a professional, had previously announced that he would retire from the sport after the Tokyo Olympics. He was one of the flag bearers for Taiwan at the Olympics opening ceremony.
After playing his last match yesterday morning, Lu told reporters that he felt proud, even though the end of his career was not exactly perfect.
Photo: Lin Cheng-kung, Taipei Times
“I had the courage to give my everything on the court,” Lu said.
“Although I could not stand on the podium for the Olympics trophy ceremony, I feel like I have already stood on my own podium and I feel nothing but pride for myself,” he said.
Lu, first competed as an Olympian in Athens in 2004, with his best finish a round-of-16 showing in Beijing in 2008 after knocking out Andy Murray in the first round.
Lu turned pro in 2001, and is best known for his performance at Wimbledon in 2010 when he became the first Taiwanese to reach the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam championship and the first man from Asia to reach the quarter-finals of a major in 15 years.
He has a career record of 162-230 in singles events and his highest world ranking was No. 33.
Vice President William Lai (賴清德) thanked Lu.
“You are the pride of Taiwan. Thank you for playing your last career match representing Taiwan at the Tokyo Olympics,” Lai wrote on Facebook.
Also yesterday, Taiwanese tennis duo Hsieh Yu-chieh (謝語倢) and Hsu Chieh-yu (許絜瑜) were eliminated after losing to two-time French Opens champions Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic 2-6, 1-6, in the first round of the women’s doubles.
Hsieh is the younger sister of this year’s Wimbledon women’s doubles champion Hsieh Su-wei (謝淑薇). It was the pair’s first Olympics appearance and they only learned that they would be competing one week before the Tokyo Games began.
MEDIGEN: The vaccine must also be reviewed by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices before it is added to the national vaccination program An emergency use authorization (EUA) for Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp’s (高端疫苗) COVID-19 vaccine — MVC-COV1901 — for people aged 20 and older was issued by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) yesterday. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said a specialists’ meeting was held at the FDA on Sunday to review Medigen’s application to manufacture and distribute its COVID-19 vaccine, and the panel approved it. FDA Director Wu Hsiu-mei (吳秀梅) said the meeting consisted of 21 specialists from the fields of chemistry, manufacturing and controls, pharmacy, toxicology, clinical medicine, public health, law and medical ethics. There were no major concerns over
LAND ALERT UNCERTAIN: The CWB was waiting to observe how In-Fa shifts as it moves north to determine when to issue a land alert, a forecaster at the bureau said Residents of northern Taiwan should brace for heavy rain today and tomorrow as Typhoon In-Fa approaches the northeast, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday. A land alert for the typhoon would be issued depending on the angle at which it moves north today, the bureau said. The bureau on Wednesday issued a sea alert for the typhoon, which applies to ships operating off the nation’s northern, northeastern and southeastern coasts. As of 8:30pm yesterday, In-Fa’s center was 470km southeast of Taipei, moving northwest at 6kph. It was carrying maximum sustained winds of 180kph, and had a radius of 200km. The typhoon was moving
‘BREAKTHROUGH’: All countries should be free to pursue closer ties with Taiwan, a leading democracy, a major economy, and a force for good in the world, the AIT said Taiwan is to establish a “Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania,” the first office in Europe to be called Taiwanese, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced yesterday. “It is an important diplomatic breakthrough,” President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) wrote on Facebook, thanking diplomatic personnel for the significant achievement. To expand the nation’s relations with central and eastern Europe, especially with Baltic nations, the government decided to establish the office in Vilnius, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) told an online news conference. The plan signals progress in Taiwan-Europe relations, as it has been 18 years since the nation last opened an office on the
TARGET RAISED: The CECC said vaccination coverage has reached 24.35%, while Premier Su Tseng-chang said the government hopes for 30% by the end of July The government has signed a contract to buy an additional 36 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, 1 million of which are to be delivered in the fourth quarter, the Executive Yuan announced yesterday, as it updated its vaccination target to 30 percent coverage by the end of the month. The two-year deal with the US company covers “prime series” vaccines and future booster shots to protect against SARS-CoV-2 variants, Executive Yuan spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) quoted Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) as saying during an Executive Yuan meeting in Taipei. In the two weeks since vaccine registration opened, more than 9.8