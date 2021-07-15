Germany’s foreign minister on Tuesday accused China of tying the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines to political demands.
German Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas said that China and Russia had been good at publicly promoting the delivery of their vaccines to other countries, but also pursued other aims in doing so.
“We note, in particular with China, that the supply of vaccines was also used to make very clear political demands of various countries,” he said.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Speaking to reporters during a trip to Kalamazoo, Michigan, where Maas visited a Pfizer Inc production facility, he added that such behavior should be rejected.
“In order to prevent this from happening in the first place we don’t just have to criticize it, but we have to ensure that the affected countries have alternatives,” he said.
“Those alternative are the vaccines we have available, and which we, of course, want to make available to as many countries and regions in the world as possible,” Maas said. “[That way] the Russians and the Chinese can’t continue to conduct their difficult vaccine diplomacy in this fashion, which only has the purpose of increasing their own influence and not necessarily to save people’s lives in the first instance.”
While he did not provide any specific examples, Taiwan has accused China of using the delivery of its shots to pressure countries into dropping their support for Taiwan.
Chinese officials have claimed that their country is providing COVID-19 vaccines to nearly 40 African countries, but said that this was being done for purely altruistic reasons.
Last month, diplomats in Geneva, Switzerland, said that China had pressured Ukraine into withdrawing its support for a call for more scrutiny of human rights in Xinjiang, China, by threatening to withhold Chinese-made vaccine doses.
In response to Maas’ comments, Democratic Progressive Party spokesman Chou Chiang-chieh (周江杰) said that the party has consistently asserted that “vaccines should not be used as a political tool by any country.”
“As Taiwan confronts the difficult situation of vaccines and diplomacy, people should understand that China and its co-conspirators in the country are using the vaccine issue to create chaos and achieve their political aims,” he said.
The people and the government of Taiwan remain committed to overcoming obstacles in vaccine procurement, he said, adding that public-private cooperation has led to progress toward that goal.
The party categorically denies allegations that the government has in any way impeded private initiatives to buy vaccines, he added.
“Remarks to the effect that the government is blocking vaccine imports or that a shortage of doses is due to the government not doing enough are absurd — and they should stop,” he said.
Chou also slammed Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣), who reportedly gave Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) a basket of flowers with a message full of Chinese proverbs.
“Chiang made a joke of himself by misusing proverbs, but, understandably, the party chairperson elections are making him nervous,” Chou said.
Additional reporting by Jonathan Chin and CNA
Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei (謝淑薇) on Saturday won her third Wimbledon women’s doubles title when she and Belgian partner Elise Mertens defeated Russia’s Elena Vesnina and Veronika Kudermetova. “It’s not always easy to play in the final, and the opponent will fight super hard,” Hsieh said ahead of the match. “We all know it’s the last match so we will fight until the last point definitely.” Her determination paid off for the third-seeded pair, who were competing in their fifth tournament together. They saved two match points in the second set to win 3-6, 7-5, 9-7. Unseeded Kudermetova and Vesnina had two match points
SANCTIONED ACTIVITIES: Officials said libraries would open, some exercise activities would be allowed at schools and film crews could work, with some provisos The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday extended a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert to July 26, although some measures are to be relaxed on Tuesday next week. The alert was first issued on May 15 in Taipei and New Taipei City, before being expanded nationwide four days later. It was to expire on Monday next week, but was extended for a fourth time yesterday. The nation is “very close” to having indicators fall below the criteria for a level 3 alert, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a daily news briefing in Taipei. According to
People in the ninth and 10th priority groups for COVID-19 vaccination, who have registered to receive the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on the national online vaccination booking system before 5pm today, could be eligible to be inoculated as early as Friday, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The center on Thursday announced that the vaccination booking system was officially available for eligible vaccine recipients nationwide to register and choose the brand of COVID-19 vaccine they would prefer to receive. The next round of vaccinations has been expanded to include the ninth priority group — people aged 18 to 64 who have
PRIVATE EFFORT: The shots are to arrive by the end of September and the firms have not mentioned reserving doses for their employees, the minister of health said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and the Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密)-affiliated Yonglin Foundation yesterday said they would each donate 5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to the government. The companies announced the donations in two separate postings on the Taiwan Stock Exchange, where their shares are traded. The announcements came after Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co (上海復星醫藥集團), which distributes the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong and Macau, said a day earlier that it had signed deals with the companies. The government late last month authorized the two tech companies to purchase up to 10 million