The Central Epidemic Command Center yesterday reported 28 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the lowest number since the outbreak started in May.
The center also reported one death, a woman in her 70s, who had an underlying health condition. It also reported that the average age of COVID-19 deaths in the nation is 73, and that 90.1 percent had underlying health conditions.
Of the 28 local cases, 19 were female and nine were male, ranging in age from younger than five to older than 90, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center.
Photo: Chu Pei-hsiung, Taipei Times
Thirteen of the cases tested positive during quarantine or upon ending quarantine, he said.
Taipei reported 15 cases, followed by New Taipei City with five, Taoyuan with three and Miaoli County with two. Keelung, and Pingtung and Hsinchu counties reported one each.
The sources of 16 cases have been identified, while 11 cases are under investigation and the source for one was unclear, Chen said.
Photo courtesy of the Miaoli County Government via CNA
The center also reported three imported cases — one child who returned from the US, and two men who returned from the UK and Saudi Arabia.
Asked if the center was considering removing the level 3 COVID-19 alert on Monday next week for cities and counties other than Taipei and New Taipei City, Chen said the center has not made a decision, but that the restrictions on some businesses might be modified.
“The whole of Taiwan is within one-day traveling distance, so restrictions must be the same throughout the nation,” he said.
However, enhanced disease prevention measures could be implemented in hotspots, rather than by city or county, he added.
A new case linked to the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 has been confirmed in Pingtung County, but the person has been under isolation and poses little risk to the local community, he said.
The person likely contracted the disease from two earlier confirmed cases, Chen said.
A new case was also detected in expanded testing at Huannan Market (環南市場) in Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華), bringing the total number of cases at the city’s three worst-affected markets to 232, he said.
Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing of 2,800 workers at Huannan Market is to be conducted tomorrow, while testing of 1,300 workers at the First Fruit and Vegetable Wholesale Market in Wanhua is to be conducted on Thursday.
Huannan Market, which is resuming operations today, has to follow six requirements — all workers have to present a negative PCR result to gain entry; workers have to wear face shields and masks; crowd capacity must be reduced to 50 percent; separating the flow of people moving between different floors; real-name registration; and health monitoring of all workers, the center said.
Of the 13,696 local cases reported from May 11 to Sunday, 2,712 people, or 19.8 percent, were considered severe cases, while 675 people died as a result, specialist advisory panel convener Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳) said.
Of the 675 deaths, the average age was 73 and 608, or 90.1 percent, had an underlying health condition, Chang said.
An analysis showed that the most common health conditions were hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, kidney disease, stroke, cancer and hyperlipidemia, he said, adding that the majority had more than one condition.
NEW GROUND: The National Health Research Institute’s plan for a second vaccine plant would have hardware that can support mRNA vaccine production, a researcher said The National Health Research Institutes is reportedly preparing to initiate talks with Moderna Inc for authorization to manufacture its COVID-19 vaccine in Taiwan, a local magazine said yesterday. If successful, Taiwan would be able to manufacture anywhere between 300 million and 500 million doses within six to nine months, the Chinese-language Mirror Media said. The institute has its eye on manufacturing messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccines for its second vaccine plant expansion project, Liu Chia-chyi (劉家齊), a researcher at the institute’s vaccine research and development center, told a news conference yesterday. Speaking at a news conference yesterday, Liu said that the planned
WAKE-UP CALL: A Japanese defense official’s call to protect Taiwan as a democratic country drew the ire of Beijing, which took umbrage at the use of the word ‘country’ Japanese State Minister of Defense Yasuhide Nakayama on Monday warned of a growing threat posed by Chinese and Russian collaboration, and said it was necessary to “wake up” to Beijing’s pressure on Taiwan and protect it “as a democratic country.” Speaking to the Hudson Institute think tank, Nakayama questioned whether the decision of many countries, including Japan and US, to follow a “one China” policy that has recognized Beijing over Taipei since the 1970s would stand the test of time. “Was it right?” he asked at the online event, referring to how future generations would judge policymakers on the issue. “I don’t
NEW POLICY: The Central Epidemic Command Center said the requirement is in response to the global spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 Starting today, all arrivals to Taiwan are to be tested three times for COVID-19 before the end of their quarantine period. The policy is in response to the global spread of the more transmissible SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. People arriving by airplane or ship after noon today are to be subject to the policy in an effort to reinforce the health monitoring of international arrivals, the center said. Upon arrival at an airport or port, people who have traveled to “key high-risk countries” in the past 14 days would be checked into a government-funded centralized
CCP CENTENNIAL: Responding to Xi’s pledge, the Mainland Affairs Council said that Beijing should drop the military intimidation and talk with Taipei on an equal footing Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) yesterday pledged to complete “reunification” with Taiwan and vowed to “smash” any attempts at formal independence, drawing a stern rebuke from Taipei, which lambasted the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) as a dictatorship. China, which considers independent Taiwan as its own territory, has stepped up efforts under Xi to assert its sovereignty claims, including regular flights by fighter jets and bombers close to the nation. “Solving the Taiwan question and realizing the complete reunification of the motherland are the unswerving historical tasks of the CCP and the common aspiration of all Chinese people,” Xi said in a speech