At least 45 people were killed and dozens injured yesterday when a Philippine military aircraft carrying troops crashed and burst into flames after missing the runway in the country’s south, officials said.
Nearly 100 people, most of them recent army graduates, were on the C-130 Hercules transport plane that was trying to land on Jolo island in Sulu province around midday.
Some of the soldiers were seen jumping out of the plane before it hit the ground and exploded into flames, said Major General William Gonzales, commander of the Joint Task Force-Sulu.
Photo: AP
It was one of the country’s deadliest military aviation accidents.
“This is a sad day, but we have to remain hopeful,” Gonzales said in a statement. “We enjoin the nation to pray for those who are injured and those who have perished in this tragedy.”
Photographs of the crash site released by the task force showed the damaged tail and the smoking wreckage of the fuselage’s back section lying near coconut trees.
Images published by Pondohan TV on Facebook showed the wreckage engulfed in flames and a plume of thick black smoke rising above houses located near the site.
Philippine Armed Forces Chief General Cirilito Sobejana said the aircraft was carrying troops from Cagayan de Oro on the southern island of Mindanao when it “missed the runway” as it tried to land on Jolo.
The plane tried to “regain power, but didn’t make it,” he told local media.
The four-engine plane crashed near a quarry in a lightly populated area, First Lieutenant Jerrica Angela Manongdo said.
Western Mindanao Command chief Lieutenant General Corletan Vinluan told reporters that the aircraft overshot the landing strip and broke into two, citing initial reports.
Philippine air force spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Maynard Mariano said the cause of the crash would be investigated, while armed forces spokesman Major General Edgard Arevalo told DZBB radio that it was being treated as an accident rather than an attack.
Most of the passengers had recently graduated from basic military training and were being deployed to the restive island as part of a joint task force fighting militants in the Muslim-majority region.
They were supposed to report for duty yesterday, Gonzales said.
The Hercules that crashed yesterday had the same tail number as one acquired from the US and delivered to the Philippines earlier this year.
NEW GROUND: The National Health Research Institute’s plan for a second vaccine plant would have hardware that can support mRNA vaccine production, a researcher said The National Health Research Institutes is reportedly preparing to initiate talks with Moderna Inc for authorization to manufacture its COVID-19 vaccine in Taiwan, a local magazine said yesterday. If successful, Taiwan would be able to manufacture anywhere between 300 million and 500 million doses within six to nine months, the Chinese-language Mirror Media said. The institute has its eye on manufacturing messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccines for its second vaccine plant expansion project, Liu Chia-chyi (劉家齊), a researcher at the institute’s vaccine research and development center, told a news conference yesterday. Speaking at a news conference yesterday, Liu said that the planned
WAKE-UP CALL: A Japanese defense official’s call to protect Taiwan as a democratic country drew the ire of Beijing, which took umbrage at the use of the word ‘country’ Japanese State Minister of Defense Yasuhide Nakayama on Monday warned of a growing threat posed by Chinese and Russian collaboration, and said it was necessary to “wake up” to Beijing’s pressure on Taiwan and protect it “as a democratic country.” Speaking to the Hudson Institute think tank, Nakayama questioned whether the decision of many countries, including Japan and US, to follow a “one China” policy that has recognized Beijing over Taipei since the 1970s would stand the test of time. “Was it right?” he asked at the online event, referring to how future generations would judge policymakers on the issue. “I don’t
NEW POLICY: The Central Epidemic Command Center said the requirement is in response to the global spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 Starting today, all arrivals to Taiwan are to be tested three times for COVID-19 before the end of their quarantine period. The policy is in response to the global spread of the more transmissible SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. People arriving by airplane or ship after noon today are to be subject to the policy in an effort to reinforce the health monitoring of international arrivals, the center said. Upon arrival at an airport or port, people who have traveled to “key high-risk countries” in the past 14 days would be checked into a government-funded centralized
CCP CENTENNIAL: Responding to Xi’s pledge, the Mainland Affairs Council said that Beijing should drop the military intimidation and talk with Taipei on an equal footing Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) yesterday pledged to complete “reunification” with Taiwan and vowed to “smash” any attempts at formal independence, drawing a stern rebuke from Taipei, which lambasted the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) as a dictatorship. China, which considers independent Taiwan as its own territory, has stepped up efforts under Xi to assert its sovereignty claims, including regular flights by fighter jets and bombers close to the nation. “Solving the Taiwan question and realizing the complete reunification of the motherland are the unswerving historical tasks of the CCP and the common aspiration of all Chinese people,” Xi said in a speech