CECC confirms 47 local cases, works on industry-specific prevention rules

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 47 domestic cases of COVID-19 infection, three imported cases and 13 deaths, and said that it would compile industry-specific disease prevention guidelines as the nation works toward an easing of restrictions.

Of the local infections, 22 are male and 25 female, with an onset of symptoms between Tuesday last week and Wednesday, the center said.

New Taipei City recorded the most local transmissions, with 20 cases, followed by Taipei with 18 cases, Taoyuan with five, Kaohsiung with two, and Hsinchu city and county with one each, the center said.

Democratic Progressive Party legislative caucus whip Ker Chien-ming, center, and Premier Su Tseng-chang, second right, visit a gym set up as a vaccination station for pregnant women in Hsinchu City yesterday. Photo: Screen grab from Facebook

Twenty-eight of the local cases had known sources of infection, three had unclear links with other cases and 16 were under investigation, it said.

The imported cases were two Indonesian fishermen and a Philippine fisherman, the center said.

The Indonesians, in their 20s and 30s, were on a boat that returned to Taiwan on June 16, it said, adding that they were tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday before completing their quarantine period.

The Filipino, in his 30s, checked into a quarantine hotel on June 16 to isolate himself after a fisher on his boat tested positive for COVID-19, the center said, adding that he was tested on Tuesday before completing his isolation period.

No contact tracing was necessary for the fishers, it added.

The 13 deaths occurred between June 17 and Wednesday, the center said, adding that the seven men and six women aged 50 to 89 had underlying health conditions and symptoms that started between May 14 and June 18.

As of yesterday, Taiwan had a total of 14,853 confirmed COVID-19 cases — 1,175 imported and 13,625 domestic — with 661 deaths, CECC data showed.

Of the total, 13,549 cases were confirmed between May 11 and Tuesday, while 10,306 cases, or 76.1 percent, have been released from isolation, the center said.

The center would compile disease prevention guidelines specific to certain industries, especially how businesses should respond if employees test positive, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC, told a daily news briefing in Taipei.

The food and beverage industry — including restaurants and night markets — would be among those to receive updated instructions, he said.

The guidelines would aim to prepare for a potential easing of restrictions after July 12, he said.

A decision on lowering the nationwide level 3 pandemic alert would depend on whether the overall COVID-19 situation is under control, Chen said.

Over the past few weeks, about 0.1 to 0.2 percent of the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests conducted have returned positive for COVID-19, said Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), who is deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division.

About 30,000 PCR tests are being conducted daily, he said, adding that the nation has the capacity to conduct up to 120,000 tests per day.

As of Wednesday, 2,043,218 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered — 2,001,418 first doses and 41,800 second doses, CECC data showed.

The nation’s COVID-19 vaccine coverage is about 8.52 percent, the center said.