The security of Taiwan is directly linked with that of Japan, Japanese Minister of Defense Nobuo Kishi said on Thursday, as tensions around Taiwan build up and its defenses are increasingly overshadowed by China’s military might.
The comments from a Cabinet minister known for his close ties to Taipei came a week after China sent 28 warplanes near Taiwan, in the latest ratcheting up of military pressure around the nation, 110km from Japan at its nearest point.
“The peace and stability of Taiwan are directly connected to Japan, and we are closely monitoring ties between China and Taiwan, as well as Chinese military activity,” Kishi said in an interview.
Photo: Bloomberg
“As China strengthens its military, its balance with Taiwan is tipping heavily to the Chinese side,” he said, adding that the gap is widening every year.
Taiwan is crucial for Tokyo, with the Luzon Strait to the south of Japan an important shipping lane for the energy tankers that resource-poor Japan relies on to power its economy.
On April 17, Kishi visited Yonaguni, the nearest Japanese island to Taiwan, and the Fuji News Network reported him as saying days later at a ruling party seminar that if Taiwan “turns red,” the situation might change drastically, and Japan needs to be ready for that.
The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the comments reckless and irresponsible.
The younger brother of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, Kishi was among a group of lawmakers who visited Taipei last year to convey condolences over the death of former president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝).
Taiwan has become an increasingly important topic for the US and its allies, many of whom are concerned about China’s growing assertiveness near the country, whose semiconductor industry has become a linchpin of the global supply chain.
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and US President Joe Biden emphasized the importance of reducing tensions in the Taiwan Strait following their April summit, the first mention of the issue in a joint statement since 1969.
In the same statement, Japan, whose pacifist constitution leaves it heavily dependent on the US for its “nuclear umbrella,” vowed to bolster its own defense capabilities.
In other news, Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi yesterday said that Japan would soon give Taiwan a second donation of 1 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.
The vaccines would arrive by the middle of next month, Motegi told a news conference, three weeks after Japan donated 1.24 million doses to Taiwan.
The donations are a gesture of gratitude for Taiwan’s aid to Japan in the aftermath of a devastating earthquake and tsunami that hit Japan in 2011, Motegi said.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Taipei issued a statement, thanking Japan for its generosity.
Additional reporting by CNA
HELPING HAND: Vaccine eligibility can likely be widened to cover pregnant women now that the nation has more vaccine doses than it planned for, Chen Shih-chung said Taiwan yesterday received a shipment of 2.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses donated by the US, obtaining its largest single batch of vaccines since the COVID-19 pandemic began early last year. A cargo plane of Taiwanese national carrier China Airlines Ltd (中華航空) carrying the Moderna Inc vaccines landed at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at about 4:30pm, after leaving Memphis, Tennessee, early on Saturday, US time. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) and American Institute in Taiwan Director Brent Christensen were at the airport to welcome the plane. The vaccines were transported to a cold chain logistics center, where they would be inspected
‘GOAL NOT MET’: The CECC announced the enhanced implementation of six measures, including mandatory testing for some people and precise contact tracing The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced that a level 3 COVID-19 alert has been extended by two weeks until July 12, while it reported 104 locally transmitted cases and 24 deaths. The alert was first issued in Taipei and New Taipei City on May 15, and expanded nationwide on May 19. It was originally due to end on Monday next week, but it was extended for the third time yesterday. “The level 3 alert will continue to be implemented until July 12,” Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) told a news conference at noon. “Although the situation has improved
‘NO STRINGS ATTACHED’: The US is donating the shots without any political or economic conditions, and with the singular aim of saving lives, a senior US official said The US was yesterday to ship 2.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Taiwan, a senior US administration official told Reuters, more than tripling Washington’s previous allocation of shots for the nation. Washington, competing with Beijing to deepen geopolitical clout through so-called “vaccine diplomacy,” had initially promised to donate 750,000 doses to Taiwan, but is increasing that number as US President Joe Biden’s administration advances its pledge to send 80 million US-made shots around the world. The 2.5 million donated doses of the Moderna Inc vaccine would leave Memphis, Tennessee, on a flight belonging to Taiwan’s national carrier, China Airlines Ltd (中華航空), early
VULNERABLE: The CECC has been moving older infected people or those with underlying health conditions, who were in isolation, to hospitals for better health monitoring The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 75 locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, the lowest daily count since the nationwide level 3 alert was issued last month. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said the 75 local infections are 35 males and 40 females, aged from under five to over 80, and they began experiencing symptoms between June 8 and Sunday. New Taipei City reported 38 cases, followed by Taipei with 22, Taoyuan with five, Miaoli County with three, Keelung and Taichung with two each, and Kaohsiung, Yunlin County and Changhua County with one each, CECC