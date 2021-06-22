US President Joe Biden’s point man for North Korea yesterday said that the US was ready for talks “anywhere, anytime” with Pyongyang, providing a strong signal Washington is prepared to revive a stagnant disarmament dialogue.
US Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim said after discussions in Seoul with South Korean Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affair Noh Kyu-duk and Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau Director-General Takehiro Funakoshi that the Biden administration’s policy calls for “a calibrated, practical approach,” which includes possible diplomacy with North Korea.
“We continue to hope that the DPRK [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea] will respond positively to our outreach and our offer to meet anywhere, anytime, without preconditions,” Kim said.
Photo: EPA-EFE
He also said that the US is to press ahead with UN sanctions put in place to punish North Korea for its tests of nuclear devices and missiles that could carry warheads to the US mainland.
The meeting was the first among the envoys since Biden took office. It came just days after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said that the nation is ready for “both dialogue and confrontation,” offering the highest-level opening for discussions since Biden replaced former US president Donald Trump, who met Kim Jong-un three times.
However, Kim Jong-un tempered his comments at a meeting of his ruling party with a call to “get fully prepared for confrontation in order to protect the dignity of our state and its interests.”
“We took note of Chairman Kim’s recent statement, referring to both dialogue and confrontation. We will be prepared for either,” Sung Kim said ahead of the three-way meeting.
“It’s a good sign that Sung Kim’s reiterating Washington’s existing position that it is, and has always been, ready to talk. The problem is North Korea doesn’t seem ready,” said Kim Du-yeon, an adjunct senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security in Seoul. “It’s increasingly clear through their actions that they do not want to risk their survival during a pandemic by holding direct talks.”
NO CONNECTION: Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang said the CECC has linked no deaths so far to the AstraZeneca vaccine Eleven people in the nation have died after receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, but the deaths should not deter older people with chronic health conditions from getting vaccinated. Nine of the deaths — people aged 65 to 97 — took place three hours to one day after the AstraZeneca vaccine was given, the center said, while eight of the 11 deaths were people aged 75 or older, most of whom had chronic health conditions. On Wednesday, the center said that 12 more people — seven women and five men aged 42 to 97 at
The EU is set to lift travel restrictions for US and Taiwanese residents as soon as this week, in the latest step toward a return to normal, despite concerns over the spread of potentially dangerous COVID-19 variants. Portugal, which holds the rotating presidency of the EU, proposed adding Taiwan, the US, Albania, Hong Kong, Lebanon, Macau, the Republic of Northern Macedonia, Saudi Arabia and Serbia to a so-called “white list” of countries from which non-essential travel to the bloc is allowed, a diplomat familiar with the matter said. Assuming no objections, EU government envoys in Brussels would today approve the expanded
‘NO STRINGS ATTACHED’: The US is donating the shots without any political or economic conditions, and with the singular aim of saving lives, a senior US official said The US was yesterday to ship 2.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Taiwan, a senior US administration official told Reuters, more than tripling Washington’s previous allocation of shots for the nation. Washington, competing with Beijing to deepen geopolitical clout through so-called “vaccine diplomacy,” had initially promised to donate 750,000 doses to Taiwan, but is increasing that number as US President Joe Biden’s administration advances its pledge to send 80 million US-made shots around the world. The 2.5 million donated doses of the Moderna Inc vaccine would leave Memphis, Tennessee, on a flight belonging to Taiwan’s national carrier, China Airlines Ltd (中華航空), early
HELPING HAND: Vaccine eligibility can likely be widened to cover pregnant women now that the nation has more vaccine doses than it planned for, Chen Shih-chung said Taiwan yesterday received a shipment of 2.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses donated by the US, obtaining its largest single batch of vaccines since the COVID-19 pandemic began early last year. A cargo plane of Taiwanese national carrier China Airlines Ltd (中華航空) carrying the Moderna Inc vaccines landed at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at about 4:30pm, after leaving Memphis, Tennessee, early on Saturday, US time. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) and American Institute in Taiwan Director Brent Christensen were at the airport to welcome the plane. The vaccines were transported to a cold chain logistics center, where they would be inspected