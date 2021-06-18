Security forces set ablaze a village in central Myanmar after clashing there with opponents of the ruling military, leaving at least two elderly people burned to death, several village residents said on Wednesday.
Burmese state broadcaster MRTV said that the blaze on Tuesday at Kin Ma, a village of about 800 people in the Magway region, was caused by “terrorists” and that media who reported otherwise were “deliberately plotting to discredit the military.”
Reuters was unable to independently verify the cause of the blaze.
Photo: Reuters
A military spokesman did not answer calls requesting comment.
All that remained of Kin Ma on Wednesday was about 30 houses, with about 200 homes reduced to piles of ash and bricks, several villagers who gave accounts of the incident by telephone said.
The blaze was large enough to be recorded by NASA’s satellite fire-tracking system at 9:52pm on Tuesday.
The villagers, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that security forces set the fires after confronting opponents of the military and that at least two people were killed.
A 32-year-old volunteer assisting people displaced from the village said that the two people killed were elderly residents who had been unable to flee their home during the fire.
He said that some people returned to the village on Wednesday and found the bodies.
Most of the village’s residents remained in hiding in nearby forests, the villagers said.
MRTV said that 40 “terrorists” torched a house in Kin Ma, starting a fire that spread to 100 of the village’s 225 homes.
Myanmar has been gripped by violence and protests since the military overthrew elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1, returning as the country’s outright rulers after a decade of tentative democracy and economic reform.
The overthrow of Aung San Suu Kyi’s government, for alleged electoral contraventions, sparked protests almost daily in many parts of Myanmar, and ignited conflict between the military and rebel groups.
Photographs taken on Wednesday of the aftermath showed a thin haze of smoke above Kin Ma from white embers that smoldered on blackened ground. Burned planks of wood, sheet metal, bricks and cooking pots were scattered around, with only a few trees left standing. Some images showed animal carcasses.
“Reports that the junta has burned down an entire village in Magway, killing elderly residents, demonstrate once again that the military continues to commit terrible crimes and has no regard for the people of Myanmar,” the British embassy in Myanmar wrote on Twitter, quoting British Ambassador to Myanmar Dan Chugg.
Human rights groups have accused Burmese forces of burning hundreds of villages in 2017, during an offensive that drove about 700,000 minority Rohingya Muslims to flee to Bangladesh.
Security forces have denied setting fires and in some cases have blamed Rohingya for doing so.
‘GOOD SIGN’: Thanks to public efforts, the number of COVID-19 cases is on a downward trend, the minister of health said, but told people not to let their guard down The COVID-19 situation appears to be relatively stable and on a downward trend, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday, as he reported 185 domestic COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths. “This seems to be a relatively good sign,” Chen, who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), told a daily news briefing. In Taipei and New Taipei City, the overall situation seems to be heading in a good direction, he added. He attributed it to public efforts to control the spread of the virus, but warned people against letting their guard down. Of the new local cases, 83 are males and
ROLLING OUT DOSES: The expansion aims to speed up Taiwan’s vaccination drive by making more Moderna jabs available to workers at hospitals, the CECC said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday expanded the eligibility for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to all healthcare workers and non-healthcare workers in the highest vaccine priority group. The center said that 75,000 doses of the vaccine — half of the first batch Taiwan has received — were on Wednesday distributed to hospitals across the nation with specialized COVID-19 rooms, negative pressure wards and testing services. Thus far, they had only been offered to frontline healthcare workers and non-healthcare workers at the designated hospitals, it said. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that the eligibility was
The EU is set to lift travel restrictions for US and Taiwanese residents as soon as this week, in the latest step toward a return to normal, despite concerns over the spread of potentially dangerous COVID-19 variants. Portugal, which holds the rotating presidency of the EU, proposed adding Taiwan, the US, Albania, Hong Kong, Lebanon, Macau, the Republic of Northern Macedonia, Saudi Arabia and Serbia to a so-called “white list” of countries from which non-essential travel to the bloc is allowed, a diplomat familiar with the matter said. Assuming no objections, EU government envoys in Brussels would today approve the expanded
DISTRIBUTION: High-risk areas — Taipei and New Taipei City — and the outlying islands are to receive extra doses of the vaccine, the center said Given the high uptake of COVID-19 vaccines among people aged 75 or older, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced that it would distribute another 394,800 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine tomorrow, which would boost the coverage rate for this age group to 53 percent. About 688,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine were sent to local governments on Friday to administer to the top six priority groups, including people aged 75 and older. Local governments yesterday started the mass vaccination program, and have adopted different strategies to facilitate the process, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads