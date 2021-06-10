There are 220 delegates representing 153 Taiwanese companies at the SelectUSA Investment Summit this week, the largest single delegation from a foreign market at the event, the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) said yesterday.
The summit, which began on Monday and ends tomorrow, is in its eighth year and is being run virtually this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the AIT said in a news release.
It is being hosted by US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, with US President Joe Biden and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaking on Tuesday, an agenda showed.
Photo courtesy of Kaohsiung City Government via CNA
In a pre-recorded speech, Biden welcomed representatives from 75 countries, saying: “America is back. We’re open for businesses.”
Taiwan’s delegation is headed by Minister Without Portfolio John Deng (鄧振中).
In addition to the global summit, the AIT has organized virtual meetings for members of the Taiwanese delegation to attend with more than 40 global businesses, it said.
The meetings with government and industry leaders are to explore opportunities in sectors including electric vehicles, semiconductors, the semiconductor supply chain, uncrewed aerial vehicles and personal protective equipment, it said.
“We created a customized program for these strategic sectors in order to deepen our commercial ties with Taiwan, a trusted partner in securing critical global supply chains, which is a top priority of the Biden administration,” AIT Director Brent Christensen was quoted as saying in the news release.
Taiwanese companies operating in the US provide 19,100 jobs, invest almost US$159 million annually in research and development, and contribute US$1.6 billion to US exports, the AIT said.
The AIT said that 2019 data, the latest available, showed that total foreign direct investment by Taiwanese companies in the US was US$47 billion.
HELP FROM FRIENDS: In addition to Japan’s timely aid, the US said it would give 7 million vaccines to allies in Asia, but did not specify how many would go to Taiwan A shipment of 1.24 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from Japan yesterday arrived in Taiwan, with the flight reportedly accompanied by a US military aircraft, while Washington announced its plan to share vaccine doses with allies, including Taiwan. It is the largest amount of vaccine doses received by Taiwan in a single shipment, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) told a daily news briefing at the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) in Taipei. The doses would be effective through Oct. 14, Chen said. Chen thanked Japan for offering Taiwan timely help, instead of sending the doses to COVAX, the
ALERT EXTENSION MULLED: The increase in the number of fatalities reflects a peak in infections in the middle of last month, CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 476 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 35 backlogged cases and 37 deaths. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that most of the total of 511 cases live in New Taipei City, with 229 cases, followed by Taipei with 144, Miaoli County with 66, Taoyuan with 16, Keelung with 13 and Changhua County with 11. Taichung reported nine new cases; Hsinchu County seven; Pingtung County four; Kaohsiung as well as Nantou and Chiayi counties reported three each; and Hsinchu City, Yunlin County and Tainan reported one new case each. The
TIMELY DONATIONS: The ‘Liberty Times’ has reported that 1.24 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine donated by Japan are to arrive in Taiwan today The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 364 new domestic cases of COVID-19, 219 backlogged cases and 17 deaths, while more than 1 million vaccine doses donated by Japan are to arrive today. Last week, Japan announced a plan to share vaccines with Taiwan and today, 1.24 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine are to arrive in Taiwan, the Chinese-language Liberty Times (sister paper of the Taipei Times) reported yesterday, citing a report by Japanese public broadcaster NHK and an anonymous source in Tokyo. Of the new local cases, 186 are male and 178 female, aged under five to over 90,
RESTRICTIONS CONTINUE: People must wear a mask when outdoors, while employers should allow working from home or flexible hours, Chen Shih-chung said The Cabinet yesterday extended a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert until June 28 as the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) reported 211 locally transmitted cases and 26 deaths. The CECC on May 15 issued the level 3 alert for Taipei and New Taipei City, saying it would last until May 28. Four days later, it expanded the alert to the entire nation before announcing on May 28 that the alert period had been extended to Monday next week. The latest extension was announced following a disease prevention meeting at the Executive Yuan in Taipei yesterday morning. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung