The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 274 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths.
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that the local infections, 142 males and 132 females, are aged from under five to over 90, and symptoms began between May 14 and Tuesday.
The confirmed cases are mostly residents of New Taipei City, with 162, followed by Taipei (63), Taoyuan (15), Miaoli County (12), Keelung (10), Changhua County and Nantou County (three each), Yilan County (two), and Hsinchu County, Taichung, Chiayi City and Tainan (one each), Chen said.
Photo: CNA
The 25 deaths were 20 men and five women aged 50 to 100 who began showing symptoms between May 11 and May 30, he said.
The were diagnosed with COVID-19 between May 17 and Saturday, and died between May 29 and Monday, he said.
The local COVID-19 situation has been stable for the past few days, Chen said, adding that crowd controls are still in force and people should avoid traveling over the Dragon Boat Festival long weekend starting on Saturday.
Expanded rapid testing at the nation’s three major science parks after electronics companies in Miaoli County reported cluster infections last week is proceeding smoothly, he said.
Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division, said that among the 296 deaths from COVID-19 reported from May 11 to Monday, 35, or 11.8 percent, died before being admitted to hospital.
It is difficult to assess what happens when people are not hospitalized, so a sudden death at home indicates that COVID-19 symptoms can progress rapidly, Lo said, adding that foreign studies have suggested the main reason for such incidents is “silent hypoxia.”
Such cases might be avoided if people who have tested positive for COVID-19 are hospitalized, or stay at centralized quarantine facilities or enhanced quarantine hotels, he said.
An additional 15,000 pulse oximeters have been distributed to Taipei and New Taipei City for people isolating at home after testing positive in a rapid screening test, he said.
People should immediately call for medical assistance if their blood oxygen level drops below 95 percent, he said.
Chen said that tight hospital capacity is gradually being relieved.
As of yesterday, there were 2,542 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 1,486 people at centralized quarantine facilities and 1,786 people at enhanced quarantine hotels, Chen said, adding that 2,492 people who tested positive have been released from isolation and 1,260 people are under home isolation after 10 days since the onset of symptoms.
Taiwan’s polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test capacity has increased from about 27,000 per day to about 48,000 per weekday, or up to 80,000 tests if pushed, Chen said, adding that 166 laboratories process the tests.
Asked whether people who had a negative test, but later returned a positive PCR test should be required to return a negative test before being released from isolation, Lo said that 14 days of home isolation was ordered because people have different incubation periods.
If a person under isolation starts showing symptoms, they would be ordered to undergo a PCR test, but as some people do not show symptoms or might conceal their health condition, a CECC advisory panel would discuss whether a PCR test is required for them to be released from isolation, he said.
HELP FROM FRIENDS: In addition to Japan’s timely aid, the US said it would give 7 million vaccines to allies in Asia, but did not specify how many would go to Taiwan A shipment of 1.24 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from Japan yesterday arrived in Taiwan, with the flight reportedly accompanied by a US military aircraft, while Washington announced its plan to share vaccine doses with allies, including Taiwan. It is the largest amount of vaccine doses received by Taiwan in a single shipment, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) told a daily news briefing at the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) in Taipei. The doses would be effective through Oct. 14, Chen said. Chen thanked Japan for offering Taiwan timely help, instead of sending the doses to COVAX, the
ALERT EXTENSION MULLED: The increase in the number of fatalities reflects a peak in infections in the middle of last month, CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 476 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 35 backlogged cases and 37 deaths. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that most of the total of 511 cases live in New Taipei City, with 229 cases, followed by Taipei with 144, Miaoli County with 66, Taoyuan with 16, Keelung with 13 and Changhua County with 11. Taichung reported nine new cases; Hsinchu County seven; Pingtung County four; Kaohsiung as well as Nantou and Chiayi counties reported three each; and Hsinchu City, Yunlin County and Tainan reported one new case each. The
TIMELY DONATIONS: The ‘Liberty Times’ has reported that 1.24 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine donated by Japan are to arrive in Taiwan today The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 364 new domestic cases of COVID-19, 219 backlogged cases and 17 deaths, while more than 1 million vaccine doses donated by Japan are to arrive today. Last week, Japan announced a plan to share vaccines with Taiwan and today, 1.24 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine are to arrive in Taiwan, the Chinese-language Liberty Times (sister paper of the Taipei Times) reported yesterday, citing a report by Japanese public broadcaster NHK and an anonymous source in Tokyo. Of the new local cases, 186 are male and 178 female, aged under five to over 90,
RESTRICTIONS CONTINUE: People must wear a mask when outdoors, while employers should allow working from home or flexible hours, Chen Shih-chung said The Cabinet yesterday extended a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert until June 28 as the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) reported 211 locally transmitted cases and 26 deaths. The CECC on May 15 issued the level 3 alert for Taipei and New Taipei City, saying it would last until May 28. Four days later, it expanded the alert to the entire nation before announcing on May 28 that the alert period had been extended to Monday next week. The latest extension was announced following a disease prevention meeting at the Executive Yuan in Taipei yesterday morning. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung