At least 40 people were killed and dozens injured yesterday when a packed Pakistani inter-city train plowed into another express that had derailed just minutes earlier, officials said.
Several people were still trapped in the mangled wreckage near Daharki, in a remote part of rural Sindh Province that it took rescue workers with specialist equipment hours to reach.
The double accident happened at about 3:30am when most of the 1,200 passengers aboard the two trains would have been dozing.
Photo: AFP
“We tumbled upon each other, but that was not so fatal,” said Akhtar Rajput, a passenger on the train that derailed. “Then another train hit us from nowhere, and that hit us harder. When I regained my senses, I saw passengers lying around me, some were trying to get out of the coach.”
The Millat Express was heading from Karachi to Sargodha when it derailed, spilling carriages onto the track carrying the Sir Syed Express from Rawalpindi in the opposite direction.
Pakistani Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that the incidents were just minutes apart.
“I was disoriented and trying to figure out what happened to us when the other train hit,” said Shahid, another passenger.
Daharki senior police officer Umar Tufail said that 40 people were killed and dozens injured.
“One coach is under the engine and we can see three bodies trapped inside,” Tufail said. “Two other bodies have been reported elsewhere, too, so we fear that the death toll will rise.”
A clip aired on a local TV channel showed medics giving an intravenous drip to a conscious passenger whose lower torso was trapped between crushed carriage benches.
Local farmers and villagers were the first at the site, with huge crowds gathering around the carnage and some clambering on top in an attempt to reach survivors.
The dead were laid out in rows on train seat benches and covered in traditional scarves.
The accident happened on a raised section of track surrounded by lush farmland.
Pakistani Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid, a former minister of railways, said the track where the accident occurred was built in the 1880s, describing it as “a shambles.”
A senior police official said that he had warned authorities about the “dangerous condition” of the tracks and carriages.
The Pakistani army and paramilitary rangers from nearby bases were at the site helping with rescue efforts.
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he was “shocked” by the accident and promised to hold a full inquiry.
Gul Mohammad, who works with the Edhi Foundation ambulance service that was helping move dead bodies away from the site, said communication problems were hindering the coordination of rescue efforts.
“I am talking to you as I stand on the rooftop of my ambulance for better signal,” he said.
Rail accidents are common in Pakistan, which inherited thousands of kilometers of track and trains from former colonial power Britain, but the network has seen decades of decline due to corruption, mismanagement and lack of investment.
More than 300 people were killed and 700 injured in 1990 when an overloaded 16-carriage inter-city train crashed into a stationary freight train near Sukkur, while at least 75 people died when a train caught fire while traveling from Karachi to Rawalpindi in October 2019.
HELP FROM FRIENDS: In addition to Japan’s timely aid, the US said it would give 7 million vaccines to allies in Asia, but did not specify how many would go to Taiwan A shipment of 1.24 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from Japan yesterday arrived in Taiwan, with the flight reportedly accompanied by a US military aircraft, while Washington announced its plan to share vaccine doses with allies, including Taiwan. It is the largest amount of vaccine doses received by Taiwan in a single shipment, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) told a daily news briefing at the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) in Taipei. The doses would be effective through Oct. 14, Chen said. Chen thanked Japan for offering Taiwan timely help, instead of sending the doses to COVAX, the
NEW VIOLENCE: Deputy Minister of the Interior Chen Tsung-yen said a suspect with COVID-19 damaged his room and escaped, but he was later caught by police The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 372 locally transmitted cases of COVID-19, 177 backlogged cases and 12 deaths. Of the new local cases, 207 are male and 165 female, aged under five to over 90, with an onset of symptoms between May 2 and Tuesday, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. Of the 177 backlogged cases, 96 are male and 81 are female, aged under five to over 80, with an onset of symptoms between May 13 and Sunday. Chen said that of the 549 local infections, New Taipei City reported the most, with
ALERT EXTENSION MULLED: The increase in the number of fatalities reflects a peak in infections in the middle of last month, CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 476 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 35 backlogged cases and 37 deaths. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that most of the total of 511 cases live in New Taipei City, with 229 cases, followed by Taipei with 144, Miaoli County with 66, Taoyuan with 16, Keelung with 13 and Changhua County with 11. Taichung reported nine new cases; Hsinchu County seven; Pingtung County four; Kaohsiung as well as Nantou and Chiayi counties reported three each; and Hsinchu City, Yunlin County and Tainan reported one new case each. The
TIMELY DONATIONS: The ‘Liberty Times’ has reported that 1.24 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine donated by Japan are to arrive in Taiwan today The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 364 new domestic cases of COVID-19, 219 backlogged cases and 17 deaths, while more than 1 million vaccine doses donated by Japan are to arrive today. Last week, Japan announced a plan to share vaccines with Taiwan and today, 1.24 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine are to arrive in Taiwan, the Chinese-language Liberty Times (sister paper of the Taipei Times) reported yesterday, citing a report by Japanese public broadcaster NHK and an anonymous source in Tokyo. Of the new local cases, 186 are male and 178 female, aged under five to over 90,