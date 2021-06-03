King Yuan to test all staff after workers confirmed positive

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





Chip testing and packaging service provider King Yuan Electronics Co (京元電子) yesterday said that it is arranging COVID-19 rapid screening tests for all of its employees in the next few days after two migrant workers tested positive and 240 more were subsequently quarantined.

The company said that it has requested all migrant workers to move to other dormitories, away from where the infected workers stayed, after it was informed of the two cases on Sunday.

All foreign workers have been placed in isolation, while all Taiwanese employees were asked to work from home on Monday, it said.

A man in protective suit disinfects King Yuan Electronics Co’s plant in Miaoli County’s Jhunan Township yesterday after new COVID-19 clusters emerged in foreign worker dormitories. Photo courtesy of the Miaoli County

The company did not disclose how many employees would be required to have the rapid screening test.

The Central News Agency reported that about 7,300 employees would be screened, as 26 people who had been in contact with the two original cases tested positive yesterday.

To reduce infection risk, King Yuan said that it has imposed stricter movement restrictions, and temporarily shut down cafeterias and convenience stores within its plants.

Employees have also been asked to record their health checks on a daily basis, it said.

King Yuan, headquartered in Hsinchu City, counts MediaTek Inc (聯發科), Novatek Microelectronics Corp (聯詠) and some international corporations among its customers.

The company said that it has twice disinfected all of its dormitories, and its plants in Miaoli County’s Tongluo Township (銅鑼) and Jhunan Township (竹南), as well as adjacent public areas.

King Yuan said that it did not expect any disruptions to production as it is allocating more workers to fill the void and maintain normal factory operations.

The company said that it hopes the measures would reduce the impact of the outbreak, and its revenue and net profit would not be affected.