Hong Kong has closed its representative office in Taiwan, in the latest tit-for-tat exchange as Beijing works to isolate Taiwan.
The government of the former British colony said in a statement yesterday that it had “temporarily suspended operations” of the Hong Kong Economic, Trade and Cultural Office, without giving a reason.
The closure is unrelated to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Taiwan, a Hong Kong government spokesperson said in an e-mail.
The relationship between Hong Kong’s China-appointed officials and the administration of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) — a vocal supporter of pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong — has been tense for nearly a year, affecting the informal diplomatic offices that have served as communication conduits between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait.
Last week, Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council complained that Hong Kong officials were dragging their feet on new work permits for employees of its office in the territory, the South China Morning Post reported.
“It is really unfortunate and regrettable that the Hong Kong government would make such a move,” said Alexander Huang (黃介正), a professor of international relations at Tamkang University. “It really serves no one’s interests, especially the people of Hong Kong and Taiwan, and it makes the future of bilateral ties more inconvenient.”
The decision raises the chances that Taiwan responds by closing its office in Hong Kong, Huang added.
Junior employees at TECO faced difficulties getting visas last summer, while Taiwan withheld work permit renewals for staff in Hong Kong’s office in Taipei.
China had earlier insisted that Taiwanese officials serving in Hong Kong sign a statement agreeing that both sides belong to “one China,” leading to the exit of Taipei’s top envoy.
Beijing has taken steps to isolate Taiwan since Tsai was elected in 2016 and refused to endorse its “one China” principle.
China at the same time has been applying increasing military pressure to Taiwan, a move that comes as Taipei boosts ties with Washington.
The Chinese air force sent 25 warplanes over the Taiwan Strait on April 12, the largest such sortie this year.
SIXTEEN LOCAL: Three COVID-19 infections are linked to a cluster at a gambling house in Yilan County, 10 to a case in New Taipei City and three had unclear sources The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday urged people to increase vigilance and thoroughly practice preventive measures against COVID-19 as it reported 16 locally transmitted cases of the disease. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that 21 cases were confirmed in Taiwan yesterday: 16 local cases, four imported cases and one case undetermined. The locally transmitted cases are three linked to a cluster of infections at a gambling house in Yilan County, 10 associated with a previous case in New Taipei City and three with unclear sources of infection. The CECC on Tuesday reported a cluster
ENFORCING CAUTION: Certain entertainment facilities are to close nationwide to prevent people traveling there from high-risk areas in the north, the center said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday raised the COVID-19 alert for Taipei and New Taipei City to level 3 in light of surging cases in the two cities. The enhanced disease prevention measures for level 3 are to be implemented until May 28, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a morning news conference at the Executive Yuan in Taipei. With 180 locally transmitted cases confirmed yesterday, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said that the government must take immediate action to protect the public, referring to measures stipulated in the Communicable Disease Control Act (傳染病防治法). Other counties
TRACING TROUBLE: An infected man who had said that all his children were abroad was found to have a daughter in Kaohsiung who tested positive, the center said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported a new daily record of 29 local COVID-19 cases, including seven cases with unknown sources of infection. Of the 29 cases, 16 are linked to tea houses in Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華), Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a news briefing in Taipei. The 16 are tea house workers or visitors, or their contacts, the CECC said. Workers and visitors to the establishments have frequent interpersonal contact, but few protective measures against the COVID-19 pandemic are in place, Chen said, urging those who have been exposed or have
RISING TRANSMISSION: The center yesterday reported 333 domestic cases, including 241 cases linked to a cluster of infections from Taipei’s Wanhua District From 12am tomorrow to June 18, foreign nationals who do not hold a valid Alien Resident Certificate or resident visa will not be allowed to enter Taiwan, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced yesterday, as it reported 333 local and two imported cases of COVID-19. Transits through Taiwan will also be suspended during the month-long period, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. “The policy is aimed at conserving the nation’s disease prevention capacity,” he said. Although there had been few imported COVID-19 cases in the past few days, inbound travelers would still take up some