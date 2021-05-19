Taiwan yesterday recorded 240 local and five imported cases of COVID-19, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said at a press conference in Taipei, adding that two people died of the disease on Monday.
The local cases comprise 128 female and 112 male patients, ranging in age from under five to more than 90 years old, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center.
New Taipei City had the most cases at 106, followed by Taipei with 102, Taoyuan with 12, Changhua County with 10, Keelung and Kaohsiung with three each, Hsinchu County with two, and one each in Hsinchu City and Yunlin County.
Photo: Ann Wang, Reuters
Eighty-eight of the cases are linked to a teahouse cluster in Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華), 67 cases visited Wanhua recently, five cases are linked to three previously reported infection clusters and 51 cases have an unclear connection with the clusters, while 29 cases are still under investigation, Chen said.
The two COVID-19 deaths on Monday bring the total number of deaths in Taiwan to 14, he said.
One was a woman in her 60s who worked in Wanhua, developed a fever on Monday last week, sought treatment and was tested for COVID-19 on Friday, and whose test came back positive on Sunday, he said.
Photo: Ritchie B. Tongo, EPA-EFE
She was found lying in her home on Monday and pronounced dead at a hospital after emergency treatment, he said.
The other case was a hospitalized patient in his 80s who had chronic diseases and was a close contact of a confirmed case. The man tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. His health quickly deteriorated and he passed away on Monday.
“Although the number of confirmed cases has dropped slightly today, the COVID-19 situation is still very severe, and maintaining our medical and healthcare capacity is very important,” Chen said.
The CECC is grateful that many primary care physicians have voiced their willingness to help conduct COVID-19 testing in local communities, he added.
Changhua Christian Hospital Superintendent Chen Mu-kuan (陳穆寬), who is also the chairman of the Taiwan Society of Otorhinolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, said more than 320 ear, nose and throat primary care physicians have volunteered to help conduct COVID-19 tests at community testing stations.
“Our lives are bound together on this island, so let us work together to fight COVID-19,” he said at the press conference.
Primary care physicians feel a compelling obligation and have the expertise to assist the government in performing COVID-19 tests and vaccinations, as well as providing telemedicine or care services for people in quarantine or isolation, New Taipei City Medical Association chairman Chou Ching-ming (周慶明) said.
Chen Shih-chung urged people who have had close contact with a confirmed case or COVID-19-like symptoms to get tested.
However, “people who are only worried they might be infected should spend more time at home and thoroughly practice the ‘new disease prevention lifestyle,’ instead of going for a [COVID-19] test just to feel safe,” he said.
Medical resources are limited and should be preserved for people with more serious conditions, he added.
Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy chief of the CECC’s medical response division, said that as of 9am yesterday, there were still 241 empty negative pressure isolation rooms available at hospitals across the nation.
Given the surge in confirmed cases in the past few days, infected patients are to be triaged for admission to determine whether they should stay in a negative-pressure isolation room, a designated isolation room in a hospital, or in a room in an enhanced centralized quarantine facility, depending on how severe or contagious their condition is, he said.
Separately, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said the testing positivity rate at temporary testing stations set up at Wanhua appears to be on the decline.
After posting rates of 11 percent on Friday, 9.7 percent on Saturday and 19 percent on Sunday, it dropped to 7.9 percent on Monday and 4.7 percent as of yesterday afternoon.
The decreasing positivity rate suggests the spread of the virus could be curbed if people would stop moving around, he said, adding that he hoped everyone can practice self-discipline to win the fight against COVID-19.
SIXTEEN LOCAL: Three COVID-19 infections are linked to a cluster at a gambling house in Yilan County, 10 to a case in New Taipei City and three had unclear sources The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday urged people to increase vigilance and thoroughly practice preventive measures against COVID-19 as it reported 16 locally transmitted cases of the disease. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that 21 cases were confirmed in Taiwan yesterday: 16 local cases, four imported cases and one case undetermined. The locally transmitted cases are three linked to a cluster of infections at a gambling house in Yilan County, 10 associated with a previous case in New Taipei City and three with unclear sources of infection. The CECC on Tuesday reported a cluster
ENFORCING CAUTION: Certain entertainment facilities are to close nationwide to prevent people traveling there from high-risk areas in the north, the center said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday raised the COVID-19 alert for Taipei and New Taipei City to level 3 in light of surging cases in the two cities. The enhanced disease prevention measures for level 3 are to be implemented until May 28, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a morning news conference at the Executive Yuan in Taipei. With 180 locally transmitted cases confirmed yesterday, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said that the government must take immediate action to protect the public, referring to measures stipulated in the Communicable Disease Control Act (傳染病防治法). Other counties
TRACING TROUBLE: An infected man who had said that all his children were abroad was found to have a daughter in Kaohsiung who tested positive, the center said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported a new daily record of 29 local COVID-19 cases, including seven cases with unknown sources of infection. Of the 29 cases, 16 are linked to tea houses in Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華), Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a news briefing in Taipei. The 16 are tea house workers or visitors, or their contacts, the CECC said. Workers and visitors to the establishments have frequent interpersonal contact, but few protective measures against the COVID-19 pandemic are in place, Chen said, urging those who have been exposed or have
RISING TRANSMISSION: The center yesterday reported 333 domestic cases, including 241 cases linked to a cluster of infections from Taipei’s Wanhua District From 12am tomorrow to June 18, foreign nationals who do not hold a valid Alien Resident Certificate or resident visa will not be allowed to enter Taiwan, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced yesterday, as it reported 333 local and two imported cases of COVID-19. Transits through Taiwan will also be suspended during the month-long period, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. “The policy is aimed at conserving the nation’s disease prevention capacity,” he said. Although there had been few imported COVID-19 cases in the past few days, inbound travelers would still take up some