COVID-19: WHO approves China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine

AFP, GENEVA, Switzerland





The WHO on Friday approved the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use — the first Chinese jab to receive the WHO’s endorsement.

The UN health agency signed off on the two-dose vaccine, which is already being deployed in dozens of countries around the world.

The WHO has already given emergency use approval to the vaccines being made by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson and Johnson, and the AstraZeneca jab being produced at sites in India and in South Korea, which it counts separately.

Used vials of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines are pictured on a tray at a medical clinic in Colombo yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

“This afternoon, WHO gave emergency use listing to Sinopharm Beijing’s COVID-19 vaccine, making it the sixth vaccine to receive WHO validation for safety, efficacy and quality,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference.

“The Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunisation ... has also reviewed the available data, and recommends the vaccine for adults 18 years and older, with a two-dose schedule,” he said.

An emergency use listing by the WHO paves the way for countries worldwide to quickly approve and import a vaccine for distribution, especially those states without an international-standard regulator of their own.

It also opens the door for the jabs to enter the COVAX global vaccine-sharing scheme, which aims to provide equitable access to doses around the world and particularly in poorer countries.

“The addition of this vaccine has the potential to rapidly accelerate COVID-19 vaccine access for countries seeking to protect health workers and populations at risk,” WHO Assistant Director-General Mariangela Simao said.