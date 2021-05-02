The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported one locally transmitted COVID-19 case, while viral genome sequencing has suggested a link between China Airlines (華航) pilots, their family members and workers at a quarantine hotel who contracted the virus.
Since April 20, 10 China Airlines cargo pilots have tested positive for COVID-19, including one in Australia. The sources of infection have not been established.
As of Friday, two family members of infected pilots, three family members of pilots who tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies and four Novotel Taipei Taoyuan International Airport hotel workers tested positive for the virus. Many of the airline’s crew members quarantined at the hotel after returning to Taiwan.
Photo: CNA
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that the new local case is a five-year-old boy — the son of an infected pilot.
“The pilot [case No. 1,102] usually stayed at Novotel for quarantine, but because of a sudden change in his flight schedule, he stayed at home for quarantine after the last flight he flew” before testing positive, he said.
The boy was placed under home isolation on Sunday last week, as soon as his father tested positive, Chen said, adding that he was tested after experiencing a fever on Thursday.
Two other family members have been placed under home isolation until May 15, he added.
All Novotel workers and guests were moved to centralized quarantine facilities and tested on Thursday, after a hotel staff member — case No. 1,120 — tested positive for COVID-19.
In total, only four of the hotel’s 207 workers have tested positive for the virus, while only case No. 1,120 tested positive for antibodies, Chen said.
Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy chief of the CECC’s medical response division, said that only case No. 1,120 tested positive in both the polymerase chain reaction and antibody tests, indicating that among the hotel’s staff members, case No. 1,120 contracted the disease first.
“Among seven cases in which we have completed viral genome sequencing, the latest case — case No. 1,120 — was found to be infected with the same strain as five previous cases” — four pilots and a pilot’s family member, Lo said. “They were infected with the UK variant B.1.1.7 and shared the same viral sequence.”
“We can infer that there might have been cross infection between the pilots and the hotel staff members,” he said.
Lo said three of the four infected pilots had stayed at Novotel, and the onset of their symptoms was close to that of case No. 1,120, whose work area covered the rooms in which the pilots had stayed.
“Further investigations are needed to clarify how the virus was transmitted among them or how they were exposed to each other, but ... the evidence suggests that there may have been an infection chain among them,” he said.
Lo said that the pilots did not stay in rooms near each other, and the air-conditioning in their rooms was not connected.
Experts have inspected the hotel and the center believes they were not infected through the air-conditioning system, he said.
The CECC also reported three imported cases, a Filipino fisherman, a Taiwanese who returned from Indonesia and a Taiwanese who returned from the Philippines.
CONTAGION: One of the two newly diagnosed pilots visited a public event in Taipei on April 16, but he is unlikely to have been contagious at the time, Chen Shih-chung said The total number of China Airlines (CAL, 華航) cargo pilots diagnosed with COVID-19 rose to nine yesterday, after the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said two more pilots were confirmed with the virus. The center has not identified a link among the nine cases or a clear sign of a transmission chain among the airline’s pilots, given the tests results so far and that the nine pilots are from four different fleets, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. The sources of infection might be better understood after analyzing the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and
‘BE REALISTIC’: The Australian defense minister said China has long held the objective of unifying with Taiwan when asked about the chances of a conflict Australian Minister for Defence Peter Dutton yesterday said a conflict involving China over Taiwan cannot be discounted, but added that the Australian government’s focus remains on having “good relations” with Beijing. Dutton was asked about the prospect of a “battle over Taiwan,” following remarks from former Australian minister for defence Christopher Pyne and former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott about China’s expansionist plans in the region. “I don’t think it [conflict] should be discounted,” Dutton told Australian Broadcasting Corp’s Insiders. “China has been very clear about the reunification and that’s been a long-held objective of theirs. They have been very clear about that
#LETTAIWANHELP: The Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China said that if Taiwan were to be left out of next month’s virtual meeting of the WHO body, ‘we all suffer’ Lawmakers and world leaders on Tuesday joined a campaign using the hashtag #LetTaiwanHelp, calling for the nation’s participation in next month’s World Health Assembly (WHA). The Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC) launched the initiative with a video on Twitter featuring 15 lawmakers from 12 legislatures across Australia, Europe, New Zealand and North America. The US Senate and House of Representatives committees on foreign affairs joined the alliance in spearheading the 48-hour campaign, which started at 10pm on Tuesday, Taiwan time. The WHA, the decisionmaking body of the WHO, is to hold its 74th annual meeting virtually from Geneva, Switzerland, from May 24 to
CLUSTER INFECTION? Three more pilots tested positive for antibodies in an expanded program to test all China Airlines pilots, revealing a previous infection, the center said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported one local case of COVID-19, the wife of a pilot who tested positive last week, and said that three more pilots had antibodies against the novel coronavirus, indicating a previous infection. The local case is an Indonesian woman in her 40s who is the wife of an Indonesian China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 華航) cargo plane pilot who tested positive in Australia on Tuesday last week, said Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩), head of the CECC’s disease surveillance division. Nine CAL cargo plane pilots have tested positive for COVID-19 since Tuesday