Hong Kong democracy advocate Joshua Wong (黃之鋒) and four others yesterday pleaded guilty of participating in an illegal assembly on June 4 last year to commemorate the 1989 Tiananmen Square Massacre.
It was the first time the vigil had been banned in the territory, with police citing, as it did for all demonstrations last year, COVID-19 restrictions on group gatherings. It is expected to face a similar fate this year.
Still, tens of thousands of people lit candles across Hong Kong in what was largely a peaceful event, bar a brief skirmish with riot police in one neighborhood.
Photo: AFP
Wong, already in prison after he was found guilty of participating and organizing an unauthorized assembly during the mass 2019 pro-democracy protests, pleaded guilty in the District Court.
The other advocates who pleaded guilty were district councilors Lester Shum (岑敖暉), Jannelle Leung (梁凱晴) and Tiffany Yuen (袁嘉蔚). Another advocate, Eddie Chu (朱凱迪), asked for an adjournment and his case is to be heard on June 11, with 19 others facing similar charges.
Unlawful assembly charges can carry up to five years in prison.
Shum and Yuen were already in custody on national security charges, which Wong also faces.
Leung was remanded into custody after her plea and the four are to be sentenced on Thursday next week.
Other defendants — who include some of the territory’s most prominent democracy advocates, many of them also jailed or in detention — are to be tried later this summer.
The June 4 anniversary struck an especially sensitive nerve in the territory last year, falling just as Beijing prepared to introduce Hong Kong’s National Security Law, which punishes anything China sees as subversion, secession, terrorism or collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison.
This year, the June 4 event is particularly awkward for Beijing, which celebrates the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party. Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥), asked whether commemorating the victims of the Tiananmen Square Massacre would contravene the new law, said this week that it was important to show respect to the party.
Additional reporting by AFP
CONTAGION: One of the two newly diagnosed pilots visited a public event in Taipei on April 16, but he is unlikely to have been contagious at the time, Chen Shih-chung said The total number of China Airlines (CAL, 華航) cargo pilots diagnosed with COVID-19 rose to nine yesterday, after the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said two more pilots were confirmed with the virus. The center has not identified a link among the nine cases or a clear sign of a transmission chain among the airline’s pilots, given the tests results so far and that the nine pilots are from four different fleets, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. The sources of infection might be better understood after analyzing the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and
‘BE REALISTIC’: The Australian defense minister said China has long held the objective of unifying with Taiwan when asked about the chances of a conflict Australian Minister for Defence Peter Dutton yesterday said a conflict involving China over Taiwan cannot be discounted, but added that the Australian government’s focus remains on having “good relations” with Beijing. Dutton was asked about the prospect of a “battle over Taiwan,” following remarks from former Australian minister for defence Christopher Pyne and former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott about China’s expansionist plans in the region. “I don’t think it [conflict] should be discounted,” Dutton told Australian Broadcasting Corp’s Insiders. “China has been very clear about the reunification and that’s been a long-held objective of theirs. They have been very clear about that
#LETTAIWANHELP: The Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China said that if Taiwan were to be left out of next month’s virtual meeting of the WHO body, ‘we all suffer’ Lawmakers and world leaders on Tuesday joined a campaign using the hashtag #LetTaiwanHelp, calling for the nation’s participation in next month’s World Health Assembly (WHA). The Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC) launched the initiative with a video on Twitter featuring 15 lawmakers from 12 legislatures across Australia, Europe, New Zealand and North America. The US Senate and House of Representatives committees on foreign affairs joined the alliance in spearheading the 48-hour campaign, which started at 10pm on Tuesday, Taiwan time. The WHA, the decisionmaking body of the WHO, is to hold its 74th annual meeting virtually from Geneva, Switzerland, from May 24 to
CLUSTER INFECTION? Three more pilots tested positive for antibodies in an expanded program to test all China Airlines pilots, revealing a previous infection, the center said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported one local case of COVID-19, the wife of a pilot who tested positive last week, and said that three more pilots had antibodies against the novel coronavirus, indicating a previous infection. The local case is an Indonesian woman in her 40s who is the wife of an Indonesian China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 華航) cargo plane pilot who tested positive in Australia on Tuesday last week, said Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩), head of the CECC’s disease surveillance division. Nine CAL cargo plane pilots have tested positive for COVID-19 since Tuesday