Hong Kong yesterday passed a new immigration law that includes powers to stop people entering or leaving the territory.
The bill sailed through the Hong Kong Legislative Council.
Rights advocates, lawyers and some business figures have sounded the alarm over provisions within the bill, including one that allows the territory’s immigration officials to bar people from boarding planes to and from Hong Kong.
Photo: EPA-EFE
No court order is required and there is no recourse to appeal.
The Hong Kong Bar Association said that the bill’s wording gave “apparently unfettered power” to the immigration director.
Speaking after the bill was passed, labor rights advocates and lawyers said that the Legislative Council had ignored concerns about the law’s broad wording.
“When they have this power, absolute power, you don’t know who they will use it on,” barrister Chow Hang-tung (鄒幸彤), a member of the Hong Kong Alliance, told reporters after the bill was passed.
The Hong Kong government said that the bill was needed to address a backlog of non-refoulement claims and to screen illegal immigrants before they depart for the territory.
“It will only apply to flights heading to Hong Kong,” the Hong Kong Security Bureau said.
So-called “exit bans” are often used in mainland China against people who challenge authorities.
Separately, Chinese social groups, enterprises and public entities are to have increased responsibility to combat foreign espionage under new regulations issued on Monday by the Chinese Ministry of State Security.
According to state media, state security would work with other government departments to “adjust” the list of groups susceptible to foreign espionage and to develop measures to safeguard against it, including Chinese Communist Party and state organs, social groups, enterprises and public institutions.
Once organizations are designated as having anti-espionage responsibility, state security would provide “guidance, supervision and inspection” of their efforts, including personnel vetting, and strict training, monitoring and debriefing for staff trips overseas, reports said.
Such organizations must report suspicions and incidents to authorities.
The rules were unveiled amid increasing public campaigns to watch out for foreign spies, which state media have warned could be an “intimate lover” or “an online friend with the same interests.”
Additional reporting by the Guardian
‘BIG MISUNDERSTANDING’: Investigators said a young man named Hsu and his friends went to the precinct to explain, apologize and offer to pay for the damage Minister of the Interior Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) and National Police Agency Director-General Chen Ja-chin (陳家欽) have vowed a thorough investigation of a violent incident involving a band of young men allegedly chasing a Songshan Precinct official through the station. The incident, which was reportedly covered up at first, was said to begin as a street quarrel between the young men and Yang Chung-li (楊忠蒞), 49, the physical training instructor at the precinct. Media reports said that on Thursday last week, an off-duty Yang was having dinner and drinks with friends until 2am, when he took a taxi back to his precinct office. Near
CLUSTER CASES? The teenager tested positive after attending an event at a mosque in Taipei with a family member, a pilot who tested positive in Australia, the center said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported four new cases of COVID-19, including one local case. The local case is a family member of an Indonesian pilot who works for China Airlines (華航) and tested positive for COVID-19 in Australia, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a news briefing in Taipei yesterday. The pilot, who is in his 40s, on Tuesday reported an itchy throat during a layover in Australia, upon which he was tested, Chen said. The local case, a male teenager, is a close family member of the pilot, and as the
CONTAGION: One of the two newly diagnosed pilots visited a public event in Taipei on April 16, but he is unlikely to have been contagious at the time, Chen Shih-chung said The total number of China Airlines (CAL, 華航) cargo pilots diagnosed with COVID-19 rose to nine yesterday, after the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said two more pilots were confirmed with the virus. The center has not identified a link among the nine cases or a clear sign of a transmission chain among the airline’s pilots, given the tests results so far and that the nine pilots are from four different fleets, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. The sources of infection might be better understood after analyzing the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and
‘BE REALISTIC’: The Australian defense minister said China has long held the objective of unifying with Taiwan when asked about the chances of a conflict Australian Minister for Defence Peter Dutton yesterday said a conflict involving China over Taiwan cannot be discounted, but added that the Australian government’s focus remains on having “good relations” with Beijing. Dutton was asked about the prospect of a “battle over Taiwan,” following remarks from former Australian minister for defence Christopher Pyne and former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott about China’s expansionist plans in the region. “I don’t think it [conflict] should be discounted,” Dutton told Australian Broadcasting Corp’s Insiders. “China has been very clear about the reunification and that’s been a long-held objective of theirs. They have been very clear about that