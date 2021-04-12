The Baishatun Matsu Pilgrimage, one of the largest annual religious processions in Taiwan, was to set off from Miaoli County’s Baishatun (白沙屯) last night.
The procession of the sea goddess Matsu (媽祖) is being organized by the Gong Tian Temple (拱天宮).
President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) visited the temple in the afternoon to dedicate a plaque and take part in a ritual to move the deities from their seats in the temple to prepare them for the procession.
Photo: CNA
Tsai said she prayed to Matsu to bring relief from the current water shortage.
She was accompanied by central and local government officials including Minister of the Interior Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) and Miaoli County Commissioner Hsu Yao-chang (徐耀昌), as well as former minister of culture Cheng Li-chiun (鄭麗君).
About 78,000 people have signed up to participate in this year’s procession, which is to travel 400km to Chao Tian Temple (朝天宮) in Yunlin County’s Beigang (北港) and back.
Photo: CNA
A record 55,000 people participated in last year’s event, the organizers said.
Gong Tian Temple late on Thursday began pre-procession rituals by raising a banner to announce the start of this year’s pilgrimage. Worshipers have since flocked to the temple, bringing offerings of food and praying for a smooth journey.
The banner was to be carried at the front of the procession, which was scheduled to set off at 11:40pm yesterday.
The pilgrimage is officially recognized as the longest in Taiwan and is also known for its unplanned route, which is determined by the way in which Matsu’s palanquin moves or tilts during the procession.
Only the date of arrival at the Yunlin temple and the return date to Miaoli are fixed, having been decided by Matsu during a ritual held before the Lunar New Year.
Otherwise, the procession makes sudden turns and stops that are interpreted as reflecting the deity’s intentions, according to the Ministry of the Interior’s Web site on Taiwan’s religions.
This year, the procession is scheduled to arrive at the Chao Tian Temple on Friday, when a fire would be lit for worshipers to take back to the Gong Tian Temple.
The procession would begin the return journey on the same day to make it back to Miaoli by Monday next week, and a ritual using the fire would be held to “renew the divine spirit.”
In comparison, the 350km Dajia Matsu Pilgrimage from Taichung to Chiayi and back, which started on Friday, follows a list of temples where Matsu stops during the nine-day journey.
If the Baishantun Matsu Pilgrimage takes Provincial Highway No. 1 on its way south, it could meet up with the Dajia Matsu Pilgirmage in Yunlin on Wednesday, the organizers said.
Traffic control measures would be in place in Miaoli for the start of the procession, and the organizers said they have streamlined rituals for this year’s event amid COVID-19 restrictions.
Worshipers are urged to follow health authorities’ disease prevention guidelines, which includes not kneeling under the palanquin to seek the deity’s blessing, the organizers said.
Additional reporting by Tsai Cheng-min
HEATED TRAFFIC: As Beijing holds naval drills near Taiwan, the Ministry of National Defense said it had a full grasp of the situation and would handle it ‘appropriately’ A Chinese carrier group exercising near Taiwan is part of what are to be regular drills, the Chinese navy said in a statement late on Monday, further escalating tensions between Taipei and Beijing. The group, including the aircraft carrier Liaoning, was conducting “routine” drills in the waters around Taiwan, a move to “enhance its capability to safeguard national sovereignty, safety and development interests,” the statement said. “Similar exercises will be conducted regularly,” it said, without elaborating. The statement came after the Ministry of National Defense earlier on Monday issued a statement regarding a rise in the number of incursions by Chinese jets into
AIMED AT TAIWAN? Institute for National Defense and Security Research research fellow Ou Si-fu said chips can be ‘bought off the shelf’ and then used in weapons The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) yesterday said that chips from Taiwanese semiconductor companies were not making their way into Chinese missiles “to the best of our knowledge.” A report in yesterday’s Washington Post alleged that a Chinese company named Phytium Technology Co (飛騰) used chips made by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), along with US software, in advanced Chinese military systems. “TSMC has long placed strict controls on their chips. The export of high-tech products from Taiwan is also highly regulated,” Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said. “According to our understanding, none of the end uses for those products
NO TIME: The driver tried to apply the brakes when he saw the truck, but the train did not have time to come to a full stop, an investigation report said The crane truck that caused last week’s fatal train accident had slid onto the tracks about one-and-a-half minutes before it was struck, the Taiwan Transportation Safety Board said yesterday. The board had launched an investigation into the derailment, which killed 50 people and injured 211 people, making it the nation’s most devastating railway accident in decades. Carrying 494 passengers and four Taiwan Railways Administration personnel, the southbound express train to Taitung hit the truck as it was about to enter the Cingshuei Tunnel (清水隧道) in Hualien’s Sioulin Township (秀林). The train derailed following the collision, with the left side of the eighth
TAROKO INCIDENT: The committee would regulate how public donations for victims of Friday’s train accident, which have exceeded NT$60 million, would be used The government has collected about NT$60 million (US$2.1 million) in donations through Line Pay and convenience stores for victims of last week’s fatal train accident and plans to establish an oversight committee to determine how the funds should be used to help them, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday. The accident occurred at 9:28am on Friday, when a southbound Taroko Express train traveling from New Taipei City to Taitung hit a crane truck that had slid down a hill from a nearby construction site onto the rails as the train was about to enter the Cingshuei Tunnel