The Philippines yesterday warned Beijing it would face a barrage of diplomatic protests if Chinese vessels believed to be part of a “maritime militia” do not leave disputed South China Sea areas, escalating the spat between the two nations.
“For every day of delay, the Republic of the Philippines will lodge a diplomatic protest,” the Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.
It also repeated its call for the Chinese vessels to immediately withdraw from Whitsun Reef, which it maintained is part of the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone.
Photo: AFP / Maxar Technologies
The latest statement came after China on Saturday said the waters had been “a traditional fishing ground for Chinese fishermen for many years” and it was “completely normal” for the vessels to “take shelter near the reef during rough sea conditions.”
China pledged to safeguard peace and said it hoped Philippine officials would “avoid any unprofessional remarks which may further fan irrational emotions.”
The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the latest Philippine statement.
The presence of Chinese vessels near the reef shows Beijing’s intent to occupy more disputed areas, Philippine Secretary of Defense Delfin Lorenzana said in a statement on Sunday.
China has “done this before” in other contested areas, such as the Scarborough Shoal (Huangyan Island, 黃岩島), and is “brazenly violating Philippine sovereignty,” Lorenzana said.
The embassy’s statement “contained blatant falsehoods,” the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs said, citing its 2016 international arbitration victory against Beijing.
The agency also reminded Chinese embassy officials that they are guests who must respect Philippine officials.
The remarks from the departments of defense and foreign affairs signal a tougher stance from the Philippine government, which had initially issued a formal diplomatic protest to China saying the ships raised concerns on overfishing and safety of navigation.
In a separate statement on Saturday, Lorenzana also rebutted China’s earlier response that those vessels were sheltering from the wind, saying the weather in the area has been good.
Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro Locsin separately said on Sunday that he is “considering a demarche” following the Chinese embassy’s claim that Whitsun Reef is part of China’s territory.
He also wrote on Twitter that “swarming accomplishes nothing.”
The Philippines, under President Rodrigo Duterte, has in the past few years been building friendly ties with China while keeping its alliance with the US.
US President Joe Biden’s administration late last month expressed concern over the presence of Chinese fishing vessels near the disputed reef, saying Beijing uses “maritime militia to intimidate, provoke and threaten other nations.”
SEEKING ANSWERS: Police were questioning the vehicle’s driver, who was not in the truck at the time of the incident. He was the supervisor at a nearby work site, the TRA said At least 50 people were killed yesterday in one of the nation’s worst railway crashes, when a train partially derailed in Hualien County after colliding with a vehicle that had rolled down a hill. Taroko Express No. 408, which left New Taipei City’s Shulin Railway Station and was expected to arrive at Hualien Railway Station at 9:39am, struck a crane truck at 9:28am as the train was about to enter the Cingshuei Tunnel (清水隧道) in Hualien’s Sioulin Township (秀林), said the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA), which operates the train. As of press time, 50 people, including the driver and assistant driver, were
NO AGREEMENT YET: Australia, which hails its involvement in every major US conflict over the past century, has yet to officially commit to aiding Taiwan The US is undertaking “strategic planning” with ally Australia to consider potential joint responses to a war over Taiwan, US President Joe Biden’s top diplomat in Canberra said yesterday. “We’re committed as allies to working together — not only in making our militaries interoperable and functioning well together, but also in strategic planning,” Michael Goldman, charge d’affaires ad interim at the US embassy in Canberra, said in an Australian National University podcast, when asked about a potential role for Australia in a Taiwan contingency. “And when you look at strategic planning, it covers the range of contingencies that you’ve mentioned, of which
FLIGHT RISK? The driver of the truck that slid onto the tracks, causing the crash, was released on NT$500,000 bail, but prosecutors have requested that he be detained Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday listed three priorities in response to the deadliest accident involving a Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) train in the past 40 years: rescuing the injured, clearing the single-track tunnel and assisting the families of the victims. Taroko Express No. 408, traveling from New Taipei City to Taitung on Friday morning, derailed as it entered the Cingshuei Tunnel (清水隧道) in Hualien’s Sioulin Township (秀林). Of the 496 people on board, including four TRA personnel, 51 had died and 188 were injured as of 7pm yesterday, after the train hit a crane truck that had slid down a slope
INTERFERENCE: French Senator Alain Richard, a bill cosponsor, earlier this month was pressured by the Chinese ambassador to France to cancel a Taipei trip French senators have sponsored a bill that seeks to impress upon the French government the benefits of supporting the inclusion of Taiwan in international bodies. The sponsors included French senators Joel Guerriau and Alain Richard, both of whom serve on the France-Taiwan Inter-Parliamentary Amity Association. Richard, who led delegations to Taiwan in 2015 and 2018, earlier this month was pressured by Chinese Ambassador to France Lu Shaye (盧沙野) to cancel a proposed trip to Taiwan, after Lu sent Richard a letter saying that the trip would “affect the ‘status quo’ between Taipei and Beijing.” The bill, if passed, would lead to increased French