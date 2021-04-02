A senior BBC correspondent who had left China after facing legal threats and pressure from authorities over his reporting, has arrived in Taiwan and is in COVID-19 quarantine, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said yesterday.
John Sudworth on Wednesday told BBC Radio 4 that he had relocated to Taiwan after nine years in Beijing, where he reported on Xinjiang rights abuses and the COVID-19 pandemic, as it was “too risky to carry on.”
Threats from Chinese authorities had “intensified” in the past few months, he added.
Photo: Lu Yi-hsuan, Taipei Times
At least 18 foreign correspondents were expelled by China last year, during a tit-for-tat row with the US that harmed the international press presence in the country.
Press freedom groups say that the space for foreign reporters to operate in China is increasingly tightly controlled, with journalists followed on the streets, experiencing harassment online and refused visas.
Ou said that she believes Sudworth will “feel that Taiwan is a free and democratic nation.”
From January last year to last month, 39 correspondents and 21 outlets moved to Taiwan, including the New York Times, the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal and the BBC, she said.
Taiwan is a free and democratic nation with a diverse and open society, and news organizations are welcome to send correspondents to work without restrictions, she said.
“The BBC has faced a full-on propaganda attack not just aimed at the organization itself, but at me personally across multiple [Chinese] Communist Party-controlled platforms,” said Sudworth, who is to continue to work as a China correspondent from Taiwan.
“We face threats of legal action, as well as massive surveillance now, obstruction and intimidation, whenever and wherever we try to film,” he said, adding that he and his family had been “followed by plainclothes police” as they left to fly out of China.
Sudworth’s wife, Irish journalist Yvonne Murray, left the country with him “because of mounting pressure from the Chinese authorities,” her employer, Radio Television of Ireland (RTE), reported.
“We left in a hurry as the pressure and threats from the Chinese government, which have been going on for some time, became too much,” she told RTE.
In the past few weeks, Chinese state media and officials have repeatedly attacked Sudworth for his reporting on alleged forced labor practices targeting Uighurs in Xinjiang’s cotton industry in particular.
On Wednesday, the Chinese embassy in Ireland said that Sudworth “has been strongly criticized by a lot of Chinese for his unfair, unobjective and biased reporting on China.”
On Twitter the embassy said: “Nobody has forced or will force” Sudworth’s wife to leave China.
The BBC confirmed Sudworth’s relocation after China’s state-run Global Times reported that he was “hiding” in Taiwan.
In the middle of last month, Xinjiang authorities said that Sudworth was the target of a civil lawsuit for producing “fake news” about the region.
Additional reporting by CNA
FREE AND OPEN INDO-PACIFIC: The memorandum of understanding would be the basis for the establishment of a joint coast guard working group, Tsai Ing-wen said Taiwan and the US on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to establish a coast guard working group, the first official document inked by the two nations since US President Joe Biden took office in January. The memorandum was signed by American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Managing Director Ingrid Larson and Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) in Washington. The memorandum “affirms a relationship with the common objectives of preserving maritime resources; reducing illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing; and participating in joint maritime search and rescue as well as maritime environmental response events,” the AIT said in a news statement
SHORTER QUARANTINE? Health officials said there are scientific and technical challenges to overcome before people who have had a shot could avoid quarantine The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) is discussing the possibility of allowing people abroad who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 — including with Chinese vaccines — to spend less time in quarantine after arriving in Taiwan, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. In an interview published yesterday in the Chinese-language United Daily News, Chen said that the center is considering reopening the nation’s borders in two stages based on vaccination coverage rates in Taiwan. The plan for the first stage, when the coverage rate is relatively low, is that inbound travelers can apply for a
SLOW PROGRESS: The number of vaccines administered is lower than expected, likely because of reports of adverse side effects denting confidence, Chen Shih-chung said The nation’s COVID-19 vaccination program has proceeded a little slower than expected, so the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) is considering expanding the program to include more priority groups, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said at a meeting of the Social Welfare and Environmental Hygiene Committee at the legislature in Taipei yesterday. At present, vaccines are being offered to frontline healthcare workers at hospitals dealing with COVID-19 cases, but as of Sunday only 9,377 jabs had been administered. As the first batch of about 117,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine has an expiration date of June 15, legislators expressed
INTERFERENCE: French Senator Alain Richard, a bill cosponsor, earlier this month was pressured by the Chinese ambassador to France to cancel a Taipei trip French senators have sponsored a bill that seeks to impress upon the French government the benefits of supporting the inclusion of Taiwan in international bodies. The sponsors included French senators Joel Guerriau and Alain Richard, both of whom serve on the France-Taiwan Inter-Parliamentary Amity Association. Richard, who led delegations to Taiwan in 2015 and 2018, earlier this month was pressured by Chinese Ambassador to France Lu Shaye (盧沙野) to cancel a proposed trip to Taiwan, after Lu sent Richard a letter saying that the trip would “affect the ‘status quo’ between Taipei and Beijing.” The bill, if passed, would lead to increased French