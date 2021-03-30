Exchanges between Taiwan and the US on bilingual education support Washington’s policy of limiting Chinese influence in the US, as well as Taiwan’s goal of becoming a bilingual nation by 2030, American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Director Brent Christensen said at a Bilingual Education Symposium at Kaohsiung’s National Sun Yat-sen University yesterday.
A US-Taiwan Education Initiative would increase the number of Americans visiting Taiwan to study Mandarin, as well as the number of Taiwanese Mandarin teachers in the US, Christensen said.
The initiative was conceived in a memorandum of understanding signed on Dec. 3 last year between the AIT and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the US.
Photo: Fang Chih-hsien, Taipei Times
Nearly 300 educators from across Taiwan attended the symposium, which was also attended by Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) and Minister of Education Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠).
Speaking at the symposium, Pan announced that a bilingual training center would be established at the university as part of the initiative.
The initiative is an important milestone formally marking the beginning of cooperation between the two nations on education issues, he said.
Over the past few months, Taiwanese and US representatives have held several meetings and workshops to discuss educational topics, with bilingual education a major focus, he added.
“English-language skills are an important foundation in efforts to be internationally competitive,” Pan said.
Aside from equipping educators with English-language skills, the bilingual training center would also provide digital resources, including a platform that teachers could access for teaching material, he said.
Christensen touted the Foundation for Scholarly Exchange’s Fulbright English Teaching Assistant Program as an important resource to help achieve the initiative’s goals.
The program, which was implemented in Taiwan by the foundation in 2003, brings teaching assistants from the US to Taiwan to help teach English at the nation’s elementary and junior high schools, he said.
The program is run in 160 nations, but Taiwan has the second-largest implementation worldwide, Pan said, adding that Taiwan is one of the few places in the world where the program is continuing with in-person exchanges amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The moment is ripe for deepening cooperation, especially in teaching and studying Chinese and English. What an excellent example of ‘real friends, real progress,’” Pan said.
EVERGREEN CHARTER: Evergreen Marine Corp said it rents the vessel and decides which seaports it goes to, but if the ship cannot operate normally, it would not pay Progress made moving a container ship blocking the Suez Canal should allow some traffic to resume today, while Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運) said that it leased the vessel, but would refuse to pay if it remained stuck. The MV Ever Given — a so-called “megaship” at 220,000 tonnes and 400m long — which ran aground in the southern part of the canal in Egypt, had been partially moved and is alongside the bank, said Ahmed Mekawy, deputy manager of the Suez Canal for GAC Group, a provider of port-agent services. The vessel was soon expected to be refloated, Mekawy said, adding that
FREE AND OPEN INDO-PACIFIC: The memorandum of understanding would be the basis for the establishment of a joint coast guard working group, Tsai Ing-wen said Taiwan and the US on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to establish a coast guard working group, the first official document inked by the two nations since US President Joe Biden took office in January. The memorandum was signed by American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Managing Director Ingrid Larson and Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) in Washington. The memorandum “affirms a relationship with the common objectives of preserving maritime resources; reducing illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing; and participating in joint maritime search and rescue as well as maritime environmental response events,” the AIT said in a news statement
TOUGHER RESTRICTIONS: Water supply to households and businesses in Miaoli County and Taichung next month is to be on for five days and off for two days Recent rains in central and southern Taiwan have not refilled water reservoirs, prompting the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) to announce that next month would bring further water restrictions to some parts of the nation. Some areas of Miaoli County and Taichung are to be placed on “red alert,” meaning that water supplies to households and businesses would be on for five days and off for two days, the ministry said yesterday. Parts of Changhua County closest to the border of Taichung will be included in the tighter restrictions, the ministry said. However, Hsinchu is to be spared further restrictions thanks to
HUMANITARIAN ISSUE: Paraguay said the pandemic should not be used for political gain, after it was asked to break ties with Taiwan if it wants to buy Chinese vaccines Some COVID-19 vaccine suppliers have asked Paraguay to break ties with Taiwan as a precondition for purchasing Chinese vaccines, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday, condemning the use of vaccines as a political tool. The South American country, with a population of about 7 million, had reported 192,599 cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, including 3,695 deaths, WHO data showed. Purchasing vaccines is not only a health matter, but also a humanitarian issue, especially when Paraguay’s capital, Asuncion, is facing a life-or-death crisis, Department of Latin American and Caribbean Affairs Director-General Alexander Yui (俞大㵢) told a news briefing in Taipei. The government