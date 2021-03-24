Starting today, people can enjoy faster service at Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) with its smart e-pass system, allowing them to have their passport authenticated, pass through immigration and board their flight electronically, the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) said yesterday.
Songshan airport is the first in the nation to conduct a six-month trial of the “3e Smart Service” — e-Check (passport authentication), e-Gate (immigration) and e-Board (gate access) — as part of the government’s efforts to promote “touchless service.”
Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) inspected the airport’s 3e Smart Service yesterday morning.
Photo: Peter Lo, Taipei Times
E-Gate was built by the National Immigration Agency, while the airport installed smart devices before the entrance to the security check area and at the boarding gates to enable passengers to independently complete the steps on their own, Taipei International Airport service director Hsu Nei-shin (徐乃新) told reporters.
Temperature readers have been placed outside the e-Check area, and travelers are not allowed through if their temperature exceeds 37.5°C, he said.
Before entering the security check area, travelers’ passports and boarding passes are scanned and authenticated by two e-Check devices, he said, adding that the devices are equipped with facial recognition technology.
The devices control automatic doors that do not open if a traveler has an expired passport or there are other irregularities, he said, adding that members of airline ground crews are there to assist people.
The service is offered in Chinese, English, Japanese and Korean, Hsu said.
People’s travel information is automatically forwarded from the e-Check and e-Gate devices to the e-Board devices, he said.
To board, travelers stand before a camera on the e-Board devices and have their boarding pass scanned again, he said.
The facial recognition data from each traveler are deleted from all devices one hour after their departure, he added.
CAA said that it spent NT$990,000 building the 3e Smart Service.
Using the smart system for authentication and boarding would lighten the workload of personnel, improve system accuracy and strengthens aviation security, it added.
In related news, Lin said that “travel bubble” tours are more likely to succeed if they are short-haul flights, or flights shorter than five hours.
As tours to Palau are to begin on Thursday next week, Lin was asked whether the nation could make similar agreements with other countries.
Singapore and Thailand are pursuing similar deals with Taiwan, Lin said.
Starting on Thursday next week, travelers entering Thailand would be quarantined for 10 days, not the current 14 days.
Asked whether the government was in talks with Thai officials, Lin said that Bangkok is aggressive in promoting tourism, because it is its main source of income.
Whether other “travel bubbles” work out depends on the COVID-19 pandemic situations in other countries and on negotiations by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lin said.
LOCAL DOSE? Asked if President Tsai Ing-wen would also get an AstraZeneca shot, her spokesman said it would be more meaningful if she receives a locally manufactured drug The nation yesterday began administering the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, with Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) and Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) receiving the jabs first. Last week, 44,500 doses of the vaccine were distributed to 57 designated hospitals nationwide to start inoculating healthcare workers yesterday. To reassure the public that the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe, Su and Chen arrived at National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH) at 7:40am to receive the first two shots of the vaccine in Taiwan. As the vaccination procedure was not open to reporters, the Executive Yuan and the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) later released video
‘PROVINCE OF CHINA’: The nation has never filed applications for its satellites to be registered, and the UN might have its own agenda for the listing, an NSPO official said All satellites launched by Taiwan are registered at the UN as owned by “Taiwan, Province of China,” while the government said it has requested this be changed. The UN Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) lists satellies launched by Taiwan from 1999 to 2019 as owned by China. The Web site included entries on Formosat-1 and Formosat-2, which are listed as “ROCSAT 1” and “ROCSAT 2” respectively, Formosat-5, as well as the Formosat-3/COSMIC and Formosat-7/COSMIC-2 constellations. The satellites were launched in the US, either from Cape Canaveral in Florida or the Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. National Space Organization (NSPO) Acting Director-General Yu
’CONSTRUCTIVE AMBIGUITY’ The MAC head asked China to cease its military threats, engage in pragmatic dialogue and show reciprocity to develop cross-strait exchanges Cross-strait relations can hopefully proceed with “constructive ambiguity,” given the right attitude from both sides, Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) Minister Chiu Tai-san (邱太三) said yesterday as he announced rules to allow business travelers from China to visit amid the COVID-19 pandemic. If cross-strait exchanges must be founded on the premise that one side accepts the other’s framework, “then I think it is an unfair, unjust and unrealistic request,” Chiu told a news conference in Taipei. Chiu was referring to Beijing’s insistence that Taipei accept its interpretation of the so-called “1992 consensus,” which it reiterated after he vowed to facilitate a thaw in
‘CONTRADICTORY RESULT’: Despite distrusting the jabs, a majority of Taiwanese would support ‘meaningful dialogue’ across the Taiwan Strait, a survey found Sixty-seven percent of Taiwanese would refuse a COVID-19 vaccine produced by a Chinese manufacturer, while 24.3 percent would accept it, a survey showed yesterday. The poll, designed by the Taiwan International Strategic Study Society and the Taiwan International Studies Association, asked people about Taiwan-China relations and Taiwan-US relations under the administration of US President Joe Biden. The results of the survey, conducted by Focus Survey Research, were announced at a news conference at the Howard Plaza Hotel in Taipei. It showed that only 5.4 percent of respondents “very much approved” if Taiwan were to import vaccines from China, while 18.9 percent “approved.” Of