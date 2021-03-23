The nation yesterday grounded its entire fleet of F-5 jets after two disappeared over the ocean in the afternoon.
Citing information from the Ministry of National Defense, the National Rescue Command Center said that four F-5Es took off from Taitung Airbase at 2:30pm for a routine training mission before two of the jets disappeared from radar screens 1.4 nautical miles (2.6km) east of Pingtung’s Mudan Township (牡丹), apparently after a mid-air collision, at about 3:06pm.
As of press time last night, rescuers were searching for captain Pan Ying-chun (潘穎諄), one of the pilots.
.Photo: Lu Yi-hsuan, Taipei Times
Lieutenant Lo Shang-hua (羅尚樺), the pilot of the other plane, was found unconscious at sea at about 4pm and rushed to hospital. He later died of his injuries.
The nation manufactured 242 single-seat F-5s and 66 two-seater F-5s under license from Northrop Corp between 1973 and the mid-1980s.
An F-5 jet crashed and its pilot was killed during a training exercise east of Taiwan in October last year.
The pilot, who had ejected and was rescued, later died despite hours of emergency treatment.
In November, an F-16 was lost off the east coast minutes after taking off from a base in Hualien.
In October last year, sources said that the military plans to retire its F-5 jets in 2026, when the US completes delivery of 66 F-16Vs.
Additional reporting by staff writer
BOROUGH OUTING: The cause of the accident along the Suhua Highway is still being investigated, with the driver saying that it was because the brakes were not working Six people died yesterday when a tour bus carrying 45 passengers crashed into the side of a mountain along the Suhua Highway. Ten people were severely injured and five had minor injuries. The Yilan County Fire Department said that it received a report of the accident at 4:29pm, adding that it is still investigating the cause. The bus had been manufactured in January 2018 and had passed its regular inspection this year, the Directorate-General of Highways said. The driver, surnamed Yu (游), had obtained his license for large vehicles on March 30 last year, it added. Yu said that the brakes were not working. New Taipei
’CONSTRUCTIVE AMBIGUITY’ The MAC head asked China to cease its military threats, engage in pragmatic dialogue and show reciprocity to develop cross-strait exchanges Cross-strait relations can hopefully proceed with “constructive ambiguity,” given the right attitude from both sides, Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) Minister Chiu Tai-san (邱太三) said yesterday as he announced rules to allow business travelers from China to visit amid the COVID-19 pandemic. If cross-strait exchanges must be founded on the premise that one side accepts the other’s framework, “then I think it is an unfair, unjust and unrealistic request,” Chiu told a news conference in Taipei. Chiu was referring to Beijing’s insistence that Taipei accept its interpretation of the so-called “1992 consensus,” which it reiterated after he vowed to facilitate a thaw in
‘PROVINCE OF CHINA’: The nation has never filed applications for its satellites to be registered, and the UN might have its own agenda for the listing, an NSPO official said All satellites launched by Taiwan are registered at the UN as owned by “Taiwan, Province of China,” while the government said it has requested this be changed. The UN Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) lists satellies launched by Taiwan from 1999 to 2019 as owned by China. The Web site included entries on Formosat-1 and Formosat-2, which are listed as “ROCSAT 1” and “ROCSAT 2” respectively, Formosat-5, as well as the Formosat-3/COSMIC and Formosat-7/COSMIC-2 constellations. The satellites were launched in the US, either from Cape Canaveral in Florida or the Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. National Space Organization (NSPO) Acting Director-General Yu
‘CONTRADICTORY RESULT’: Despite distrusting the jabs, a majority of Taiwanese would support ‘meaningful dialogue’ across the Taiwan Strait, a survey found Sixty-seven percent of Taiwanese would refuse a COVID-19 vaccine produced by a Chinese manufacturer, while 24.3 percent would accept it, a survey showed yesterday. The poll, designed by the Taiwan International Strategic Study Society and the Taiwan International Studies Association, asked people about Taiwan-China relations and Taiwan-US relations under the administration of US President Joe Biden. The results of the survey, conducted by Focus Survey Research, were announced at a news conference at the Howard Plaza Hotel in Taipei. It showed that only 5.4 percent of respondents “very much approved” if Taiwan were to import vaccines from China, while 18.9 percent “approved.” Of