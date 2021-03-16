US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken yesterday arrived in Japan on their first overseas trip, looking to rally key Asian allies as a bulwark to China.
The pair, who traveled separately, met in Japan for the first leg of their trip, holding talks with their counterparts, as well as Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.
They both plan to continue on to South Korea, before Austin heads separately to India and Blinken holds talks back in the US with Chinese officials.
Photo: AFP
US President Joe Biden’s team has been deliberately slow to start the usually hectic pace of diplomatic travel that marks a new administration, hoping to set an example discouraging travel during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the administration has also made clear it wants to reset US relations with the rest of the world, particularly traditional allies.
In a joint opinion piece in the Washington Post yesterday, Austin and Blinken said that they would look to “revitalize our ties with friends and partners.”
The visit is also about presenting a united front on the challenges posed by China.
“Our combined power makes us stronger when we must push back against China’s aggression and threats,” they wrote. “Together, we will hold China accountable when it abuses human rights in Xinjiang and Tibet, systematically erodes autonomy in Hong Kong, undercuts democracy in Taiwan or asserts maritime claims in the South China Sea that violate international law. If we don’t act decisively and lead, Beijing will.”
Speaking in Hawaii before heading to Japan, Austin said that he and Blinken would be “listening and learning,” as well as looking to enhance US military capacity with allies to increase Washington’s “competitive edge” over Beijing.
“Our goal is to make sure that we have the capabilities and the operational plans ... to be able to offer a credible deterrence to China or anybody else who would want to take on the US,” he said.
A senior US defense official, speaking to reporters traveling with Austin, said discussions with Japanese officials would include talks on “China’s role in the region, China’s behavior in the region.”
Beijing’s increased presence in the waters around the Diaoyutai Islands (釣魚台) — administered by Japan as the Senkakus, but also claimed by Taiwan and China — would also be on the table.
“That’s an important part of the conversation because we have treaty commitments with Japan,” the official said, referring to US defense obligations to Japan under a joint security treaty. “It’s a sensitive part of the conversation that we’ll have.”
The pair arrive in Asia after an unprecedented summit of the leaders of the so-called “Quad” — an informal alliance of the US, Japan, India and Australia, seen as a counterbalance to China’s influence.
Blinken’s events in Tokyo and Seoul are to be largely virtual, with addresses to Japanese business leaders and journalists by videoconference, though his talks with officials are to be in person.
In Seoul, he is to consult on Biden’s review of policy toward Pyongyang in the wake of former US president Donald Trump’s summits with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
In addition to Palau, the nation is in talks with four other countries about forming “travel bubbles,” Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) told lawmakers at a meeting of the legislature’s Transportation Committee yesterday. “The Tourism Bureau has also been talking with counterparts from Singapore, Japan, South Korea and Vietnam since last year about the possibility of forming a travel bubble,” Lin said, answering questions from Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Hung Mong-kai (洪孟楷). “Aside from Palau, the Singaporean government has the COVID-19 outbreak well under control and is most active in pursuing an opportunity to form a travel bubble
AMBITIOUS BEIJING: US Navy Admiral Philip Davidson said China seems eager to supplant the US in the global order by 2050, with Taiwan on its to-do list for this decade China could invade Taiwan within the next six years, US Navy Admiral Philip Davidson said on Tuesday, raising hackles in Beijing, which yesterday accused the top US commander of attempting to “hype up” the threat of an invasion to inflate Washington’s defense spending. “I worry that they’re [China] accelerating their ambitions to supplant the United States and our leadership role in the rules-based international order ... by 2050,” Washington’s top military officer in the Asia-Pacific region said. “Taiwan is clearly one of their ambitions before that and I think the threat is manifest during this decade — in fact, in the next
‘NONCOMPLIANCE’: Changing Hong Kong’s election rules violates the Sino-British Joint Declaration, Dominic Raab said, but Beijing said the UK had no say in the matter British Secretary of Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Dominic Raab on Saturday accused China of breaching a legal deal over the governance of Hong Kong, amid criticisms of Beijing’s attempts to tighten its control over the territory. In a major escalation of diplomatic tensions, Raab said the UK considered China to be in a “state of ongoing noncompliance” with the Sino-British joint declaration as he condemned Beijing’s decision to reduce the role of the public in picking Hong Kong’s leaders. China has instead handed power to a pro-Beijing committee, which would appoint more council members. Raab said the move was the third breach
CHANGING TRENDS: A world report showed that in 2019, non-hydro renewables surpassed nuclear power in global electricity generation, environmentalists said Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday said that reviving the Fourth Nuclear Power Plant project would be impossible, adding that the government has always believed that the power plant should not be started. Su made the remarks in response to questions by Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Lu Yu-ling (呂玉玲) about a campaign by environmentalists to hold a referendum on a government plan to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal off the coast of Datan Borough (大潭) in Taoyuan’s Guanyin District (觀音) on the grounds that it would damage the algal reefs there. Lu asked if the mothballed Fourth Nuclear Power Plant