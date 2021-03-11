Former Hong Kong lawmaker and democracy advocate Ted Hui (許智峯) said that he has relocated to Australia, where he plans to continue campaigning against the Chinese Communist Party.
The 38-year-old fled Hong Kong for Europe in December last year while he was free on bail on protest-related charges.
Hui yesterday thanked the Australian government for intervening so that he was allowed to travel from London to Australia this week on a flight that was repatriating Australian citizens.
Australia has limited the spread of COVID-19 by denying entry to most people who are not citizens or residents of Australia.
“Honestly, it’s very hard to get here because of the border closure,” Hui told Australian Broadcasting Corp.
Hui arrived in the northern Australian city of Darwin on a 12-month tourist visa on Tuesday and is to remain in quarantine for two weeks, The Australian reported.
Hui said on social media that “applying for asylum” in Australia “would be my last option.”
China’s embassy in Australia accused Australian officials of meddling in Hong Kong’s internal affairs by granting Hui entry.
“The Chinese side urges the Australian side to stop meddling in Hong Kong’s affairs and China’s internal affairs in any way,” an embassy statement said.
