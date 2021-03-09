Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) yesterday praised China’s plan to ensure only “patriots” remain in politics, denying the move was a purge of the opposition.
Lam ruled out any need to consult the public on the changes, as they were decreed by Beijing.
Legislation to vet all election candidates in Hong Kong is being discussed by China’s National People’s Congress and is expected to be adopted on Thursday.
Photo: AFP
China has said only those deemed “patriotic” would be allowed to stand.
Critics say the radical overhaul of Hong Kong’s already limited democratic system would demolish what remains of the pro-
democracy opposition and ensure only loyalists remain, an argument that Lam rejected yesterday.
“The improvements to the electoral system are not designed to favor someone, it is designed to ensure that whoever is administering Hong Kong is patriotic,” Lam, a pro-Beijing appointee, told reporters after returning from the gathering in Beijing.
“The decision is timely, necessary, lawful and constitutional, and the central authorities’ leadership and decisionmaking power are out of question,” she said.
Hong Kong was poised to hold direct elections for half its legislature’s seats in the summer last year, but delayed the polls for a year, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lam yesterday hinted a further delay was likely given the sweeping changes Beijing is planning.
“We are not able to tell you now whether the September election can proceed as scheduled,” she said, adding that the priority was to implement whatever changes Beijing decides on first.
She said her government would launch an “intensive” drive to explain the changes.
However, she said there was no need for a “so-called extensive public consultation,” as the transformation of Hong Kong’s political system was “urgent” and was being spearheaded by the central government.
