Riot police in Myanmar yesterday dispersed hundreds of protesters who have rallied daily in the country’s largest city against a military junta that toppled civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
In some cities, security forces have steadily increased their use of force, but in Yangon, authorities have exercised restraint, largely relying on barricades and troop presence to prevent gatherings around city landmarks and embassies.
Protesters have bypassed restrictions by moving fluidly through the city, organizing around central junctions Hledan and Myaynigone.
Photo: EPA-EFE
However, riot police yesterday advanced on the demonstrators, who were mostly sitting and chanting pro-democracy slogans, and warned them to disperse.
At least two people were arrested after officers cleared the busy traffic artery.
One was Yuki Kitazumi, a Japanese freelance reporter.
“According to eyewitnesses, he was beaten on the head by a baton, but he was wearing a helmet,” Kitazumi’s assistant, Linn Nyan Htun, wrote on Facebook, adding that he had reached out to the Japanese embassy.
A police officer denied that Kitazumi was beaten, but confirmed that the journalist had been detained at a local police station and would be released after giving a statement.
On a smaller residential street off Myaynigone, some demonstrators assembled makeshift barricades, using barbed wire and stacked tables to halt police.
Wearing hard hats, protesters shouted the regular anti-junta refrain: “Failure to the dictatorship is our cause, our cause.”
Uptown off Hledan junction, demonstrators sprinted away as police warned: “If people do not disperse, we will have to disperse by force.”
Protester Nyo Hlaing ran into a nearby house to hide, telling reporters that police had deployed stun grenades.
“We had to run,” Nyo Hlaing said, adding that some protesters retaliated by shooting projectiles using slingshots at the police.
Reporters on the ground heard several stun grenades detonate and saw police arrest more people.
As police searched some apartments, residents around Hledan protested by banging pots and pans.
Back on the main traffic junction, officers allowed buses and other vehicles to pass.
Some passengers flashed a three-finger salute — a symbol of resistance borrowed from Thailand’s pro-democracy movement.
Meanwhile, the World Bank halted payments to projects in the country, while Facebook banned the military.
The bank has halted the payments on withdrawal requests that were made after the coup, the bank said in a letter to the Burmese Ministry of Finance.
World Bank president David Malpass last week said that it was taking an “extra cautious” approach to Myanmar, but was continuing to execute past projects, including emergency COVID-19 relief.
Facebook said that due to the “deadly violence” since the coup, it had banned the Burmese military from using its platforms.
Additional reporting by Reuters
MAKING A MOVE: Starting on Monday, short-term business travelers can apply for shorter quarantine periods, while transits of up to eight hours would be allowed The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced an easing of restrictions that would from Monday next week allow foreigners to visit or make a transit flight in Taiwan. A policy allowing short-term business travelers from countries with low or medium risks of COVID-19 infections to apply for shorter quarantine periods is also to resume that day. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that while the autumn-winter COVID-19 prevention program is to be extended after the end of this month, special conditions for foreign nationals to enter Taiwan would be restored from Monday. Foreign nationals
SPY GAMES: For more than 20 years, intelligence officers traveled to China, where they identified other MIB personnel and allegedly traded secrets for money and gifts The Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office yesterday indicted four retired Military Intelligence Bureau (MIB) officials, who are accused of providing China with a list of bureau personnel and other classified materials while attempting to recruit colleagues into a spy network in Taiwan. Prosecutors charged Chang Chao-jan (張超然), Chou Tien-tzu (周天慈) and Wang Ta-wang (王大旺), former colonels at the bureau, and Yueh Chih-chung (岳志忠) — a former major general and chief of the MIB’s Fifth Bureau, where he was in charge of sending agents to China on covert assignments — with breaches of the National Security Act (國家安全法) and the National Intelligence Services
CONTINUED VIGILANCE: People would still be required to wear masks at eight types of public spaces and border controls would continue, Chen Shih-chung told reporters The government’s autumn-winter COVID-19 prevention program is to continue beyond Sunday, but eating and drinking on high-speed trains would be allowed from Monday, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced yesterday. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that while there were no new confirmed cases in Taiwan yesterday, the global COVID-19 situation remains serious, so the autumn-winter COVID-19 prevention program would be extended beyond its Sunday deadline. “Border control measures, including requiring a negative polymerase chain reaction test result obtained within three days of boarding a plane to Taiwan, and undergoing quarantine in a
MORE RISK? Three Taiwanese family members were found to have the Brazilian variant, which CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo said might be more infectious From Wednesday, all travelers who have been in Brazil in the past 14 days are required to be quarantined at a centralized facility after arriving in Taiwan and undergo a COVID-19 test upon ending quarantine, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced yesterday. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that starting from 12am on Wednesday, all travelers arriving from Brazil, including those who have transited through the country in the past 14 days, would have to stay at a centralized quarantine facility. “They will be tested for COVID-19 upon completing the 14-day quarantine, and they