A survey of Taiwanese adults this month showed that more than 60 percent are willing to be vaccinated against COVID-19, but just 1 percent would accept China-made vaccines, the Chinese-language Global Views monthly magazine said.
If the vaccinations are funded by the government, 60.3 percent of respondents said they would get the inoculation, 32.7 percent would not and 7 percent said they had not yet decided.
Of those willing to be vaccinated, 65.4 percent of men said they would get the vaccine, while only 55.5 percent of women welcomed it.
Photo: AFP
People in the transportation and healthcare industries are more willing to receive the vaccine, at 79.4 percent and 75.8 percent respectively, compared with other fields.
The survey also showed that 59.8 and 57.1 percent of respondents were confident in the “efficacy” and “safety” of current vaccines in preventing COVID-19 infection respectively, while 29.4 percent and 32.2 percent respectively still had doubts.
Given a choice, 54.8 percent said they would prefer vaccines made in Taiwan, 31.8 percent preferred those made in Europe or the US and 1.3 percent preferred Chinese vaccines, while 5.7 percent said all vaccines were the same.
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center, said that the survey’s results were similar to the center’s previous survey in which 66.1 percent of respondents were willing and 27.9 percent were not willing to be vaccinated.
The slight difference might be because the center had surveyed more healthcare professionals and frontline disease prevention workers, who might be more willing to be vaccinated, he said.
The willingness of people to be vaccinated against any disease might be affected by the drug’s efficacy and safety, and the disease situation, Chen said.
He said he believed that if the government is transparent in releasing scientific information about the vaccines, people would become more confident about getting vaccinated.
The telephone survey of Taiwanese aged 18 years and older was conducted from Feb. 4 to Feb. 7, with 1,145 valid questionnaires collected.
PLUG PULLED: Taiwan last year was so close to signing a contract for vaccines that a public announcement had already been prepared, minister Chen Shih-chung said Taiwan was close to signing a contract to secure 5 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s BNT162b2 COVID-19 vaccine last year, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday, but the deal was halted at the last minute, with some speculating that it was due to Chinese interference. Chen, who also heads the Central Epidemic Command Center, in December last year announced that Taiwan had secured nearly 15 million COVID-19 vaccine doses — including about 10 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and about 4.76 million doses from the global COVAX program — and that a contract to buy about 5
‘TRUSTED PARTNER’: The company said that it is ‘committed to help bring an end to the pandemic,’ while the health minister denied it was a ‘chips for vaccines’ deal BioNTech on Wednesday said that it plans to provide its COVID-19 vaccine to Taiwan after Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced that in December last year the German company at the last minute halted a deal for the nation to to buy 5 million doses. Earlier on Wednesday, Chen said that officials were on the verge of announcing the deal when BioNTech pulled the plug, although he added that it was still pending and had not been torn up. While he did not say that China was to blame, Chen implied there was a political dimension to the decision. “BioNTech
SPY GAMES: For more than 20 years, intelligence officers traveled to China, where they identified other MIB personnel and allegedly traded secrets for money and gifts The Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office yesterday indicted four retired Military Intelligence Bureau (MIB) officials, who are accused of providing China with a list of bureau personnel and other classified materials while attempting to recruit colleagues into a spy network in Taiwan. Prosecutors charged Chang Chao-jan (張超然), Chou Tien-tzu (周天慈) and Wang Ta-wang (王大旺), former colonels at the bureau, and Yueh Chih-chung (岳志忠) — a former major general and chief of the MIB’s Fifth Bureau, where he was in charge of sending agents to China on covert assignments — with breaches of the National Security Act (國家安全法) and the National Intelligence Services
IMPROVING RECOGNITION: An adviser applauded the move, saying that Taiwanese consciousness is lacking and people are glad Tsai is leading the way to normalization President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has instructed the Coast Guard Administration (CGA) to add the name “Taiwan” to its patrol vessels to increase the nation’s international visibility at sea, Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said yesterday. Chang’s statement came after the Chinese-language United Daily News reported earlier that the CGA was ordered by “high-level security officials” to add the name “Taiwan” next to the “Republic of China Coast Guard” designation on patrol vessels. While the CGA initially denied having received such instructions, Chang said in a statement that the so-called “high-level security official” was Tsai. At the launch of a new coast guard