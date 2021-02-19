Electronics shops in Hong Kong have seen a sharp increase in demand for cheap burner phones as the territory’s government eases restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but pushes the use of a contact-tracing app that has raised privacy concerns.
Pro-democracy protests erupted in Hong Kong in 2019 and a sweeping National Security Law was imposed last year by Beijing in response, along with the arrest of most of its prominent pro-democracy advocates.
The swift authoritarian turn taken by the government, which denies curbing the rights and freedoms of the territory’s 7.5 million residents, has resulted in deep-seated mistrust of public policies, including of measures to curb the pandemic.
Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan (陳肇始) said that the app poses no privacy risks, as it only stores data on users’ phones and no third party collects them.
The app notifies users if they had been in the same place with a person confirmed with COVID-19.
“I’m buying a burner phone, because the government clearly doesn’t trust Hong Kong people, so why would I trust them?” said Vincent, 28, an accountant who gave only his first name because of the sensitivity of the issue.
In Sham Shui Po, more than a dozen vendors said that they have seen a spike in demand for old smartphones since last week, when the government announced plans to ease restrictions.
“People are just looking for a cheap smartphone that can run the LeaveHomeSafe app,” said Wong, a vendor at Phone House, who said she sold 50 phones in the past week, compared with the usual 10 or so per week previously.
Other vendors reported a three or four-fold increase in sales of cheap phones.
“I have seen a lot more people asking about and buying older phones over Chinese New Year,” said Andy Kwok of Ah Ling Telecommunications. “I have had to tell them the phone needs to be at least on Android 8 [for the app] to run.”
The most popular phone was the Samsung Galaxy J5, released in 2015, now selling for as little as HK$300 (US$38.70).
Meanwhile, newspaper publisher Jimmy Lai (黎智英) was again denied bail ahead of his April trial on charges of colluding with foreign forces.
Additional reporting by AP
YOUTHFUL VETERAN: Hsieh Su-wei said that the secret of her success was to ‘try to pretend I’m only 18 years old,’ adding that her mental age is very young anyway Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei (謝淑薇) yesterday said that believing she was “still young” helped her sweep into a first Grand Slam quarter-final after 16 years of trying, becoming the first female player from Taiwan to reach a women’s singles quarter-final in a Grand Slam event, as well as the oldest player to make a last-eight debut in the Open era. The 35-year-old overwhelmed Czech Marketa Vondrousova, a player 14 years her junior, in the Australian Open fourth round to set up an all-Asia clash with Japan’s Naomi Osaka. Hsieh, the doubles world No. 1, but ranked No. 71 in singles, got an early
PLUG PULLED: Taiwan last year was so close to signing a contract for vaccines that a public announcement had already been prepared, minister Chen Shih-chung said Taiwan was close to signing a contract to secure 5 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s BNT162b2 COVID-19 vaccine last year, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday, but the deal was halted at the last minute, with some speculating that it was due to Chinese interference. Chen, who also heads the Central Epidemic Command Center, in December last year announced that Taiwan had secured nearly 15 million COVID-19 vaccine doses — including about 10 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and about 4.76 million doses from the global COVAX program — and that a contract to buy about 5
READY FOR CHANGE: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, a former Nigerian minister of finance, has reportedly promised to treat Taiwan fairly, and has said she aims to drive reform Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala was on Monday chosen as the next director-general of the WTO, drawing praise from Taipei after the former Nigerian minister of finance promised fair treatment for Taiwan during her tenure. When she takes office on March 1, she is to be the first woman and the first African to lead the multilateral trade body. Before her appointment, Okonjo-Iweala maintained close communication with Taipei and the nation’s mission to the WTO, the Central News Agency reported yesterday. During discussions, she promised to treat Taiwan fairly as WTO leader, the agency said, citing a source familiar with the matter. A self-declared “doer”
‘SEVERE RESTRICTIONS’: The ban would only damage China’s global reputation, the UK’s top diplomat said, while a Conservative lawmaker said it was ‘unsurprising’ China’s broadcasting regulator has banned BBC World News, accusing it of flouting guidelines over a hard-hitting report on Beijing’s treatment of the country’s Uighur minority. Thursday’s decision came just days after the UK’s own regulator revoked the license of Chinese broadcaster China Global Television Network (CGTN) for contravening British law on state-backed ownership. In an overnight statement, the Chinese National Radio and Television Administration said BBC World News reports about China were found to “seriously violate” broadcast guidelines. That includes “the requirement that news should be truthful and fair” and not “harm China’s national interests.” The agency “does not permit the BBC to continue