The head of the EU’s disease control agency on Friday warned that COVID-19 could last indefinitely even as global infections slowed by nearly half in the past month and vaccine rollouts gathered pace in parts of the world.
European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control Director Andrea Ammon urged European countries in particular not to drop their guard against a virus that “seems very well adapted to humans” and might require experts to tweak vaccines over time, as is the case with the seasonal flu.
“So we should be prepared that it will remain with us,” Ammon said in an interview.
Photo: Reuters
After the latest harsh wave of a pandemic that started in China more than a year ago, glimmers of hope flickered as an Agence France-Presse database showed the rate of new COVID-19 infections has slowed by 44.5 percent worldwide over the past month.
More than 107 million people have been infected worldwide and nearly 2.4 million have died from COVID-19.
However, disease experts warned that vaccines would not end the pandemic unless all countries receive doses in a fast and fair manner.
Writing in an open letter published in The Lancet medical journal, the authors said with vaccine stockpiling in wealthier countries, “it could be years before the coronavirus is brought under control at a global level.”
The warning came as US vaccine maker Moderna said it was seeking clearance with regulators around the world to put 50 percent more COVID-19 vaccine into each of its vials as a way to quickly boost current supply levels.
In Britain, a marked drop in infections and accelerating vaccinations have prompted some within the governing Conservative Party to push for stay-at-home rules to be lifted early next month.
Much of the country re-entered lockdown early last month to curb a more transmissible COVID-19 variant that was first identified in the UK.
The British government nonetheless voiced caution, a watchword echoed elsewhere, including Italy, Portugal and Australia.
In Australia, more than 6 million people in Melbourne and its surrounding area were under an emergency five-day COVID-19 lockdown.
In related news, a member of the WHO-led team that visited China to probe the origins of the pandemic yesterday said that Beijing refused to give raw data on early COVID-19 cases to the investigators, potentially complicating efforts to understand how the outbreak began.
The team had requested raw patient data on the 174 cases of COVID-19 that China had identified from the early phase of the outbreak in Wuhan in December 2019, as well as other cases, but were only provided with a summary, said Dominic Dwyer, an Australian infectious diseases expert.
Such raw data are known as “line listings” and would typically be anonymized, but contain details such as what questions were asked of individual patients, their responses and how their responses were analyzed, he said in a video call from Sydney, where he is undergoing quarantine.
“That’s standard practice for an outbreak investigation,” he told Reuters in the video call.
He said that gaining access to the raw data was especially important since only half of the 174 cases had exposure to the Huanan market, the now-shuttered wholesale seafood center in Wuhan where the virus was initially detected.
GLOBAL PROGRAM: A delivery date has not been set yet, but the nation is in touch with COVAX and can begin inoculations when the shots arrive, Chen Shih-chung said Taiwan has obtained about 200,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca PLC and Oxford University via the first round of the COVAX scheme, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed yesterday, saying that vaccinations might start next month at the earliest. The CECC on Thursday announced that Taiwan was listed among the countries that would receive COVID-19 shots through the COVAX global vaccine distribution scheme, which includes 1,303,200 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine allocated to non-UN member states. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, yesterday said a delivery date has not been set yet,
NEW TOWN SHERIFF? The White House said that US President Joe Biden told the Chinese president about his concerns over Beijing’s assertiveness toward Taiwan Taiwan expressed its thanks to US President Joe Biden after he raised concerns with Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) about China’s increased pressuring of Taiwan, Presidential Office spokesperson Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said yesterday. Biden and Xi held their first phone call as national leaders yesterday, during which Biden brought up concerns related to Taiwan, Hong Kong and human rights. The White House said in a statement: “President Biden underscored his fundamental concerns about Beijing’s coercive and unfair economic practices, crackdown in Hong Kong, human rights abuses in Xinjiang and increasingly assertive actions in the region, including toward Taiwan.” Chang said that Taiwan, as
‘GRAVE THREAT’: As users must verify their e-mail, data collected through Quyan could be used with biometric data to make payments, a national security official said A national security official yesterday cautioned against using the Chinese face-swapping app Quyan (去演), saying that the data it collects could be used for financial fraud or to create personal files for Chinese law enforcement. The app, which has gained popularity among young Taiwanese, uses a photograph uploaded by the user to edit their face onto actors in television dramas, creating “deepfake” videos that make the user look like an actor in the series. One user on Nov. 25 last year left a comment on the Apple App Store questioning the safety of using Quyan, saying that after registering, they discovered an
NO DANGER: The electronic flag on the NHI cards of the hospital’s staff and patients who were undergoing self-health management has been removed, the center said The crisis caused by a COVID-19 cluster infection at Taoyuan General Hospital is over, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a news conference in Taipei that the final polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests on the hospital’s employees and contract workers had been completed. A final testing project was launched 14 days after the last confirmed case linked to the hospital cluster had visited the hospital, he said, adding that 2,135 employees received PCR tests from Wednesday to Friday, all of which were negative. By 12am yesterday, a special